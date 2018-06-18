Grenades add to casualty toll from twin suicide blasts

AFP, KANO, Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 31 people in a twin suicide bomb attack on a town in northeast Nigeria, a local official and militia leader said yesterday.

Two blasts ripped through the town of Damboa in Borno state on Saturday evening targeting people returning from celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, in an attack bearing all the hallmarks of Boko Haram.

Following the bombings, the militants fired rocket-propelled grenades into the crowds that had gathered at the scene of the attacks, driving the number of casualties higher.

“There were two suicide attacks and rocket-propelled grenade explosions in Damboa last night, which killed 31 people and left several others injured,” militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

Two suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Shuwari and nearby Abachari neighborhoods in the town at about 10:45pm, killing six residents, said Kolo, speaking from the state capital, Maiduguri, which is 88km from the town.

A local government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the toll.

“The latest death toll is now 31, but it may increase because many among the injured may not survive,” the official said. “Most of the casualties were from the rocket projectiles fired from outside the town.”