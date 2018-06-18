Australian parties unite in face of US threat

The Guardian

The Australian government and opposition have found common ground as Australia’s concerns over potential “tit-for-tat” trade wars instigated by the US increase.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Minister for Trade Steve Ciobo have spoken of their growing discomfort with events in global trade after the US promised to add US$34 billion worth of tariffs against China from July 6 and flagged another US$16 billion down the track.

On Saturday China responded to the US tariffs by announcing 25 percent tariffs on US$50 billion in US goods, including agricultural produce, autos and seafood.

In a statement on its Web site, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said: “China is unwilling to have a trade war, but the Chinese side has no choice but to strongly oppose this, due to the United States’ myopic behavior that will harm both parties.”

It also called on other countries to “take collective action” against this “outdated and backwards behavior.”

Speaking on the Australian Broadcasting Co’s Insiders program yesterday morning, Australian Senator Penny Wong said that the US’ decision was “a bad thing, a very negative development.”

“It is a negative development because it strikes at the integrity of the world trading system, which has served the world well, which has ensure disputes are managed and contained, which has ensured that we don’t get into escalating economic fights,” she said.

“I think it is a negative thing because trade, conflict in the trading relationship, risks some instability in the broader bilateral relationship,” Wong added.

She said that Australia’s two major parties shared the same views on the importance of trading relationships and that “we have to continue to assert why the trading system matters and we have to continue to try and ensure that this doesn’t escalate.”

On Saturday, Bishop said that she was concerned over the “tit-for-tat” nature of the trade measures, but said Australia had made its position clear.

“It is of concern and Australia will continue to advocate for free and open trade and investment because that is of great benefit to our country and free trade has benefitted the world,” she said.

Ciobo said that the tariffs would “provide a further drag on global growth,” adding that one-third of Australia’s GDP growth had come from growing the export market in Singapore, China and Japan.

Wong and Bishop recently returned from a bipartisan trip to the Pacific islands, where Australia is working to establish its place as the region’s No. 1 ally after concerns over Beijing’s attempts at “soft diplomacy” through infrastructure projects and concessional loans began to grow.

The nation’s foreign aid budget was frozen for the coming year, but just more than US$1 billion of about US$4 billion allocated for aid will be spent in the Pacific, while Australia is also majority-funding a telecommunications cable to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea after security officials raised concerns over China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd being awarded the original contract.

Wong said that she would not discuss Australia’s security advice, but said that China “doesn’t have the same separation between government and the economy, government and the community that we assume.”

With the parliament set to pass foreign interference and anti-spying laws in the coming weeks after the Australian Labor Party indicated that it would support the amended legislation, Wong said she believed it was possible for Australia to stand up for its sovereignty “without being offensive, without hyperbole and without exaggeration.”