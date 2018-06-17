Agencies

‘Upskirting’ law blocked

A law that would make it a criminal offense to take “upskirting” photographs was on Friday blocked in parliament, despite receiving backing from the government. The initiative was stopped by a single Conservative Party lawmaker, who objected when the bill was put forward in the House of Commons. Some lawmakers who supported the measure shouted “shame” after Christopher Chope thwarted the proposal simply by shouting “Object!” Parliamentary rules make it hard for bills introduced by backbench lawmakers, rather than the government, to make progress. They can be halted by an objection from one lawmaker. Upskirting involves taking a photograph or video under someone’s clothing without their consent. It has become more common in recent years with the adoption of smartphones. The government had endorsed the legislation earlier on Friday. The law would allow for prison sentences of up to two years in the most egregious cases. It is expected to be resubmitted next month. Upskirting is already illegal in Scotland.

Police killings being probed

Authorities are under investigation after police in Kansas City, Missouri, fatally shot a 29-year-old woman seen brandishing a sword in a residential area. Police on Friday identified the woman as Ashley Fulkerson of Kansas City. She was one of three people killed in two separate officer-involved shootings on Thursday. Officers were called to a residential area of the city’s north side, Kansas City Police Department Captain Lionel Colon said, adding that Fulkerson had barricaded herself in a shed after she was seen outside with a sword. Officers recovered a sword from the scene. About an hour later, police fatally shot two men who were fighting in a downtown public square. Their names have not been released, but police said officers recovered a gun from one of the deceased men. Police have released few other details.

Ring found in work gloves

A hardware store is looking for a man who apparently tried on a pair of snug work gloves and left a ring inside. Mark Driscoll, owner of Ace Hardware in Sugar Grove, Illinois, said he found the ring when he went to buy a pair of gloves before a trip to Wisconsin. He told the Aurora Beacon-News that it could be a wedding band, but he does not want to give many details. He said the ring’s owner must provide a good description. Two women called on behalf of their husbands, but it was not their ring. Driscoll said he hopes the mystery has a “happy ending.”

Alliance forces enter airport

Forces from an Arab alliance yesterday entered the airport in Hodeidah, the media office of the military allied with the Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates-led coalition said. Control of the airport would be an important early success for the coalition fighting to seize the country’s largest port from the Iran-aligned Houthis in the biggest battle of a three-year war. “Army forces backed by the resistance and the Arab alliance freed Hodeidah international airport from the grip of the Houthi militia,” the media office said on Twitter. A source with the coalition-backed military said troops had surrounded the main airport building. “We need some time to make sure there are no gunmen, mines or explosive in the building,” the source said, adding that technical teams were demining the surrounding area.