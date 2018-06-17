Indonesian woman swallowed whole by a giant python

AFP, MAKASSAR, Indonesia

An Indonesian woman has been found in the belly of a giant python after the swollen snake was captured near where she vanished while tending her vegetable garden, police said yesterday.

The body of 54-year-old Wa Tiba was found on Friday when villagers cut open the 7m python, which was found bloated in the village of Persiapan Lawela on the island of Muna.

“Residents were suspicious the snake swallowed the victim, so they killed it, then carried it out of the garden,” said local police chief Hamka, who like many Indonesians has only one name. “The snake’s belly was cut open and the body of the victim was found inside.”

About 100 residents, including worried relatives, launched a search for the woman after she failed to return from her garden on Thursday night.

Hamka said villagers found the giant serpent lying about 30m from Tiba’s sandals and machete, adding that she was swallowed head first and her body was found intact.

The garden in which she disappeared was at the base of a rocky cliff, pockmarked by caves, and known to be home to snakes, Hamka said.

Giant pythons, which regularly top 6m, are commonly found in Indonesia and the Philippines.

While the serpents have been known to attack small animals, attempts to eat people are rare.

In March last year, a farmer was killed by a python in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island.