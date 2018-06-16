Agencies

CHINA

Navy drills in S China Sea

The navy carried out drills in the South China Sea to simulate fending off an aerial attack, state media said yesterday, as Beijing and Washington trade barbs over who is responsible for heightened tensions in the disputed region. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday expressed concern during a visit to Beijing over efforts to militarize the area. His followed a flurry of US activity in the region, including reports last week that US Air Force B-52s had flown near disputed islands that drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing. The navy carried out a simulated missile attack in an unspecified area of the South China Sea using three target drones making flyovers of a ship formation at varying heights, the People’s Liberation Army Daily said. The drills were part of efforts by an also unspecified training base to prepare for real-life combat against aerial targets after officials said some training failed to prepare troops effectively, the newspaper said.

SOUTH KOREA

Three ex-spymasters jailed

Three former spy chiefs were yesterday sentenced to jail for bribing disgraced former president Park Geun-hye with millions of dollars from the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The trio were convicted of funneling a total of 3.5 billion won (US$3.2 million) to Park while they each served as head of the agency under the then-president from 2013 to 2016. “Special activities funds of the NIS should be spent on collecting intelligence,” the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement. Former agency directors Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byung-ho were thrown behind bars for three-and-a-half years each, while Nam Jae-joon was sentenced to three years in jail. Nam is already in prison after being given a 42-month term last month for obstructing prosecutors investigating meddling by the agency into the 2012 presidential election. Prosecutors on Thursday also demanded 12 more years in prison for Park for accepting the funds.

UNITED STATES

White House defends salute

The White House is defending President Donald Trump’s decision to return a military salute to a North Korean three-star general. North Korean state media released video of Trump reaching out to shake the hand of the minister of the Korean People’s Army, who instead saluted during a US-North Korea summit in Singapore on Tuesday. The two then reversed gestures, with Trump saluting and the general reaching out to shake hands. The two eventually shook hands. “It’s a common courtesy when a military official from another government salutes, that you return that,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday. The awkward moment raised some eyebrows, because the countries are technically still at war.