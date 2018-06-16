Maduro names new vice president amid leadership reshuffle

AP, CARACAS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday named a new vice president in a leadership shuffle that he said sets the stage for a “new start” to his second term overseeing the crisis-rocked country.

The new No. 2, former Venezuelan minister of foreign affairs Delcy Rodriguez, has been serving as head of the government-controlled Venezuelan Constituent Assembly.

Maduro announced Rodriguez’s promotion on Twitter, calling her a “sister” and “brave young woman” who has been “tested in a thousand battles.”

She replaced former Venezuelan vice president Tareck El Aissami, who fills a new role as the government’s top economic policymaker.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, the vice president is chosen and serves at the president’s will. The vice president also assumes power if the president resigns or becomes incapacitated.

Rodriguez is to become the second woman to hold the country’s vice presidency. Six women were appointed to 10 other Cabinet positions that were also filled on Thursday.

Maduro last month coasted to victory in an election boycotted by the main opposition parties and broadly condemned as illegitimate by the US and other foreign governments.

With his power consolidated, he must now tackle an economic crisis marked by widespread shortages and hyperinflation.

David Smilde, a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America think tank, said Maduro’s reorganization was a move to consolidate his power in the people he trusts most.

The president since the middle of last year has relied heavily on Rodriguez as head of the assembly and on her brother, Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez, as his chief spokesman and lead negotiator in high-stakes negotiations with the opposition.

While El Aissami is to maintain a key role in Venezuela’s power structure, he has his own following, which at times has been at odds with Maduro’s, Smilde said.

“I see it as an effort to make sure that the people closest to him are his allies,” Smilde said of Maduro’s changes.

Smilde said El Aissami would continue in title the economic role he already was performing.

“It’s not like he’s being banished from the government,” Smilde said.

Aside from Maduro, Delcy Rodriguez is one of the most visible leaders of the movement created by former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.