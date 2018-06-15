Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump to meet over tariffs

President Donald Trump was yesterday to meet with his top trade advisers to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of US dollars in Chinese goods, a senior official said. Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting US$50 billion of Chinese goods today. People familiar with the revisions said that the list would be slightly smaller than the original, with some goods deleted and others added, particularly in the technology sector. Another official said that a draft document showed that the new list would still be close to US$50 billion, with about 1,300 product categories, but both the dollar amount and quantity of products were still subject to change.

UNITED STATES

Conditions to worsen fires

Fierce winds and bone-dry conditions were expected yesterday across a five-state region, where firefighters are wrangling several wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes. Red flag warnings have been issued for parts of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, where winds gusts could reach 65kph and humidity could drop to 5 percent, the National Weather Service said. Weather conditions along with possible dry lightning could contribute to “extreme fire behavior” in the southwest, where more than two dozen wildfires are burning, the service said. The largest and most threatening blaze, the 416 Fire, has scorched 11,088 hectares of grass, brush and timber at the edge of the San Juan National Forest in southwestern Colorado. Crews had contained 15 percent of the blaze, fire officials said.

SOUTH AFRICA

Two killed at mosque

A man stabbed two people to death in an attack at a mosque early yesterday, before being shot dead by officers, police said. Several people were also wounded in the attack in the town of Malmesbury near Cape Town. “The suspect believed to be in his 30s and armed with a knife charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over,” Western Cape Police spokesperson Noliyoso Rwexana said. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Philippines

Aussie given life for abuse

An Australian man on Wednesday was sentenced to life as part of a notorious child sexual abuse case in which prosecutors say he chained the victims like dogs. Peter Scully still faces another trial and dozens more charges, including allegations he made child pornography and murdered a young girl. Scully was convicted of trafficking and rape three years after he was arrested in the southern Philippines and accused of sexually abusing and filming girls, including an 18-month-old baby. The Cagayan de Oro court sentenced Scully and his local partner to life in prison without parole and imposed a fine of 5 million pesos (US$93,850) for trafficking girls then aged 10 and 12, the regional prosecutor said.

JAPAN

‘Dead’ man returns home

A woman has told police the body she thought was of her missing husband belonged to a stranger after her spouse turned up alive a year later. Tokyo police on Wednesday said that the body found in a river in eastern Tokyo in June last year was of another man reported missing about the same time. Police apologized for the mix-up and said the remains would be returned to the right family.