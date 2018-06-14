Agencies

UNITED STATES

Guilty plea of trade theft

A former employee of the chemical company Chemours has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets and sell them to Chinese investors. Jerry Jindong Xu (徐晉東), a Canadian citizen, in August last year was arrested in New York and entered the guilty plea on Friday last week. He faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing on June 27. Prosecutors say the conspiracy involved the theft of trade secrets related to sodium cyanide, a chemical most often used to mine gold, silver and other precious metals.

NICARAGUA

Alliance calls for total strike

The National Alliance for Justice and Democracy on Tuesday called for a nationwide 24-hour strike to protest “extreme conditions” under President Daniel Ortega, who has yet to decide on reviving talks over the crisis that has left at least 148 dead. The strike is set to begin today at noon “in solidarity with the victims” of the two months of unrest. “This is a national and peaceful civil strike that covers the entire country and all economic activities, except those related to the preservation of life and the coverage of basic services for the population,” said the alliance, a key player in the now-stalled crisis talks. The coalition also demanded an “immediate” decision from Ortega on the prospect of reviving negotiations.

MALAYSIA

Top two judges resign

The nation’s top two judges are resigning, court officials said yesterday, the latest senior public servants to leave their posts since the former government lost power. Chief Justice Raus Sharif and appeals court president Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin are to step down on July 31, a judiciary statement said. The resignations were approved by the king on Friday last week, as is required by law for such senior legal posts, the statement said.

INDIA

Lesbians’ struggle exposed

The suicide of a lesbian couple who jumped into a river and drowned highlights the hidden struggles of gay women, who are subjected to “corrective rape” cures and family pressure to marry, activists said on Tuesday. The women in Gujarat State left suicide notes on Monday, a police officer told reporters. He refused to confirm whether one woman also threw her toddler into the river, as reported by local media, which quoted the notes as saying: “We are leaving this world to live with each other. The world did not allow us to stay together.” It is more common to hear about lesbians committing suicide than other members of the LGBT community, gay rights campaigner Anjali Gopalan said. “They live a far worse life than gay men, a much tougher life, because there is largely more acceptance of male homosexuality,” she said. Lesbians face a life of double discrimination, first because of their gender and then because of their sexuality, activists say.

AUSTRALIA

Google defamation suit OK’d

The High Court yesterday cleared the way for a rare defamation action against Google, after entertainment promoter Milorad Trkulja claimed that it published material linking him to the criminal underworld. Trkulja was shot in the back at a Melbourne restaurant in a 2004 attack that was never solved. In 2012, Google was ordered to pay A$200,000 (US$151,356 at the current exchange rate) in damages to Trkulja, who claimed he was defamed by material that implied he was a major crime figure and had been the target of a professional hit.