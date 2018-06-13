Agencies

CHINA

Ivanka’s proverb confounds

Social media users were scratching their heads over a “Chinese proverb” Ivanka posted on Twitter on Monday: “‘Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.’ -Chinese Proverb.” “Our editor really can’t think of exactly which proverb this is. Please help!” the news channel for Sina Weibo wrote on its official account. Thousands of users offered suggestions without arriving at a consensus. “She saw it in a fortune cookie at Panda Express,” one user wrote. “One proverb from Ivanka has exhausted the brain cells of all Chinese Internet users,” another said.

ITALY

Medical charity protests

Doctors Without Borders yesterday protested the government’s plans to make 629 migrants sail to Spain, rather than let them disembark immediately in the face of an approaching storm. Spain on Monday agreed to take in the migrants, who were picked up off the Libyan coast on Saturday after both Rome and Malta denied them access to ports. Doctors Without Borders said the government wanted to transfer some of the migrants onto Italian vessels and then head together to Valencia. “This plan would mean already exhausted rescued people would endure 4 more days travel at sea,” the group said on Twitter. “[We] call for people’s safety to come before politics.”

ARGENTINA

Money-tosser on trial

The trial of a former deputy minister for public works Jose Lopez and a nun who helped him hide bags stuffed with more than US$9 million in cash and jewels at a monastery opened yesterday in Buenos Aires. Lopez in 2016 was caught on security cameras tossing 160 suitcases and duffel bags filled mostly with US dollars, as well as euros, yuan and Argentine pesos, all in small bills, over a wall into the garden of an old monastery outside the capital. Celia Ines, an 80-year-old nun, was his accomplice, according to prosecutors.

UNITED STATES

Kudlow suffers heart attack

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has suffered a “very mild” heart attack, the White House said on Monday night. He was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in Singapore, adding that Kudlow was in good condition and “doing well.”

? UNITED STATES

Russian firms sanctioned

The Department of the Treasury on Monday slapped sanctions on five Russian companies and three businessmen from one of them for engaging in cyberattacks and assisting Russia’s military and intelligence services with other malicious activities. The sanctions freeze any assets that they may have in US jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. The department said the sanctions were a response to a number of cyberattacks as well as intrusions into the energy grid and global network infrastructure.

QATAR

Complaint filed with ICJ

The government on Monday accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of racial discrimination, filing suit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that its neighbor has contravened a UN treaty that forbids such discrimination. It asked the court to grant provisional measures barring the UAE from limiting the freedom of speech and movement of Qataris and inciting hatred against them.