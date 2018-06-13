Supreme Court allows Ohio to purge voter rolls

AP, WASHINGTON

States can target people who have not cast ballots in a while in efforts to purge their voting rolls, the US Supreme Court ruled Monday in a case that has drawn wide attention amid stark partisan divisions and the approach of this year’s elections.

By a 5-4 vote that split the conservative and liberal justices, the court rejected arguments in a case from Ohio that the practice violates a federal law intended to increase the ranks of registered voters.

A handful of other states also use voters’ inactivity to trigger processes that could lead to their removal from the voting rolls.

Justice Samuel Alito said for the court that Ohio is complying with the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. He was joined by his four conservative colleagues in an opinion that drew praise from Republican officials and conservative scholars.

US President Donald Trump yesterday hailed the ruling from Singapore, tweeting: “Just won big Supreme Court decision on Voting! Great News!”

The four liberal justices dissented, and civil rights groups and some Democrats said that more Republican-led states could enact voter purges similar to Ohio’s.

Ohio is of particular interest nationally because it is one of the larger swing states with the potential to determine the outcome of presidential elections, but partisan fights over ballot access are playing out across the country.

Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to suppress votes from minorities and poorer people who tend to vote for Democrats. Republicans have argued that they are trying to promote ballot integrity and prevent voter fraud.

Ohio’s contested voter purge stems from an inoffensive requirement in federal law that states have to make an effort to keep their voter rolls in good shape by removing people who have moved or died.

However, Ohio pursues its goal more aggressively than most, relying on two things: voter inactivity over six years encompassing three federal elections and the failure to return a card, sent after the first missed election, asking people to confirm that they have not moved and continue to be eligible to vote.

Voters who return the card or show up to vote over the next four years after they receive it remain registered. If they do nothing, their names eventually fall off the list of registered voters.

The case hinged on a provision of the voter registration law that prohibits removing someone from the voting rolls “by reason of the person’s failure to vote.”

Alito said that the two factors show that Ohio “does not strike any registrant solely by reason of the failure to vote.”

Justice Stephen Breyer, countered in his dissent: “In my view, Ohio’s program does just that.”

Many people received mailings that they discard without looking at them, and failure to return the notice “shows nothing at all that is statutorily significant,” he wrote.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the US Congress enacted the voter registration law “against the backdrop of substantial efforts by states to disenfranchise low-income and minority voters.”