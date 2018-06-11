Agencies

HONG KONG

Officials heading to Beijing

The government will hold a joint conference tomorrow with other officials in Beijing to discuss the territory’s involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The conference will detail its “full participation in and contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative, the work priorities and initiatives to be implemented for the year,” the government said in an announcement yesterday. Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (鄭若驊), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (聶德權) are to lead the group heading to Beijing. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and other authorities will also participate, it said.

INDIA

Arrests made after lynching

Police have arrested 15 men after the latest in a spate of lynchings incited by rumors spread on WhatsApp of strangers abducting children, an officer said yesterday. A mob in a mainly tribal area of Assam pulled two men out of their car on Friday night and beat them to death before police could arrive. A video on YouTube shows the badly bruised and bleeding men pleading for their lives. The two friends, residents of Guwahati, were returning from a picnic. “We have arrested 15 persons. We have also zeroed in on a couple of people who recorded and uploaded the video,” police official Mukesh Agrawal said. “The villagers got suspicious of the strangers as for the last three or four days messages were going around on WhatsApp... about child lifters roaming the area.”

GERMANY

Murder suspect repatriated

An Iraqi former asylum seeker was returned from Iraq on Saturday after admitting raping and murdering a teenage girl in Wiesbaden, Iraqi Kurdish officials and local media said. Ali Bashar, 20, is alleged to have strangled 14-year-old Susanna Maria Feldman after raping her. He was on Friday detained in northern Iraq after German police said he had fled there with his family. Despite the absence of a formal extradition treaty, he was put on a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt from the Kurdish regional capital, Erbil, media reports said. He was transferred by helicopter to Wiesbaden after arriving in Frankfurt. “I am delighted the suspect sought by justice is back in Germany,” Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer in a statement, adding he hoped Bashar would now “rapidly” face trial.

IRAQ

Market bomb kills two

At least two people were killed and 20 were wounded after a bomb went off on Saturday at a market in the town of Khalis in Diyala Province, security sources said. Diyala is a mixed province where both Sunni Arabs and Shiite Arabs live. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

EGYPT

US deportee dies at airport

An Eritrean national who was denied asylum in the US and was being sent back to his homeland has died in an apparent suicide in a holding area at Cairo International Airport, airport officials said on Saturday. Zeresenay Ermias Testfatsion, 34, was on Wednesday found dead in a shower area and his remains were taken to a hospital, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said. Airport officials said he was found hanging. His remains will be transported to Eritrea, ICE said in a statement.