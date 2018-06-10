Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Teen goes on crime spree

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with carrying out seven robberies in a single hour using a moped in north London this week, police have said. The teenager was due yesterday to appear at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court, having been arrested by officers responding to calls about a series of crimes in the Hornsey, Crouch End and Muswell Hill areas. Officers said they detained the pillion passenger of a moped about five minutes after the final alleged incident and found 13 mobile phones in his possession. Nine of the devices had been identified and returned to their owners by Friday evening, police said. The rider of the moped made off, Scotland Yard said.

SLOVAKIA

Murdered expat remembered

Thousands of Slovaks on Friday rallied in the capital, Bratislava, to pay tribute to a murdered Filipino expat, beaten to death by man believed to be a neo-Nazi. Henry Acorda, a 36-year-old Filipino, was assaulted in the heart of the capital on May 26 by 28-year-old Juraj H, whose surname has been withheld pending trial. Five days later Acorda died in hospital. Organizers told the local Dennik N daily that about 3,000 protesters, mostly in their 20s, turned out for the memorial rally that began with a violinist playing a mournful tune. Some carried banners reading, “Justice for Henry” and “Nazi brain burn in hell.” Others laid flowers and lit candles at an improvised memorial where the attack occurred.

VATICAN

Pope given ISS flight suit

Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday gave Pope Francis his own blue jumpsuit, but to distinguish him from ordinary planetary pilgrims such as themselves they added a white cape. “Since clothes make the man, we thought we’d have a flight suit like ours made for you,” Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli told the pope at a meeting in the city-state also attended by four other ISS veterans — three Americans and one Russian.

UNITED STATES

Woman likely killed by gator

A woman who disappeared while walking her dogs near a Florida lake on Friday was bitten and likely killed by an alligator that was later captured, wildlife officials said. A necropsy confirmed that the gator bit Shizuka Matsuki, 47, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said in a statement. Officials believe Matsuki was killed and were searching for her body, it said. They were able to positively identify the woman from evidence collected from the necropsy of the alligator, commission spokesman Rob Klepper said, but he would not specifically say what the evidence was.

GREECE

Illegal artifact hoard found

A brush fire in a central region has helped authorities discover a hoard of illegally excavated antiquities. The Ministry of Culture and Sports on Friday said that firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze found about 200 artifacts, some up to 2,800 years old, in plastic bags hidden under bushes. The discovery was made on Thursday in the countryside between the villages of Livanates and Megaplatanos, about 150km northwest of Athens. Most of the pottery and metal objects were unharmed by the fire, while some bore traces of smoke, a ministry statement said. Authorities are trying to establish who excavated and hid the artifacts, some of which had been cleaned and undergone basic repairs on the spot. Under the law, all ancient artifacts found in the country are state property.