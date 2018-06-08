Agencies

GUATEMALA

Rain hinders rescue work

Troublesome rain and more volcanic activity are hindering search-and-rescue efforts around the Volcan de Fuego, but when teams have been able to work in the hardest-hit areas, the death toll has continued to rise. Efforts were cut short again on Wednesday, when a downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides. Boiling water flowing down the volcano’s slopes from dangerously hot volcanic gas and ash also posed a threat. A day earlier, flows of superheated volcanic material forced crews to pull back. However, between stoppages, search teams working with shovels and heavy equipment found more bodies from Sunday’s big eruption. Officials raised the death toll to 99, an increase of 24 bodies for the day. At least 197 people were listed as missing.

MEXICO

Two bodies found at mine

Rescuers have found the bodies of two workers at a gold and silver mine after a dam filled with liquid waste collapsed and swept away workers and machinery, authorities said on Wednesday. Authorities had earlier said seven workers were missing after the accident on Monday in the La Cieneguita mine operated by Minera Rio Tinto and Pan American Goldfields. Civil protection authorities from northern Chihuahua State said the search would continue. Chihuahua civil protection agency spokesman Fabian Soto said that in addition to the seven workers who disappeared, two other workers had been hospitalized, but were not in a serious condition. Waste from the dam swept away machinery, vehicles and workers, said the national environmental prosecutor’s office, which had begun inspecting the mine. Another corpse was found near the site after the accident, but it has not been identified yet, the state government said in a statement.

SINGAPORE

Minister visits North Korea

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is making a two-day visit to North Korea ahead of Tuesday’s US-North Korea summit. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement that Balakrishnan would be in Pyongyang yesterday and today at the invitation of North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho. Balakrishnan was also to meet Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly. Kim is a senior official who went to South Korea as part of his country’s delegation to the Winter Olympics in February. The statement did not indicate what would be discussed. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at a resort hotel on Sentosa Island.

UNITED STATES

Pizza delivery ends in arrest

A guard at an army garrison in Brooklyn called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a pizza delivery man who made a delivery to the fort on Friday last week. Now, Ecuadorian immigrant Pablo Villavicencio is in custody pending removal from the country. ICE spokeswoman Rachael Yong Yow said Villavicencio was detained by military police officers and turned over to immigration agents. Villavicencio’s wife, Sandra Chica, said the guard called ICE after her husband could not produce a driver’s license when he tried to make the delivery at the fort. She said her husband was a hard-working father and his treatment was “inhuman.” Federal officials said Villavicencio had been ordered to leave the country by an immigration judge, but failed to depart.