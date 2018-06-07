Agencies

FRANCE

Man wins jackpot twice

A man has won 1 million euros (US$1.18 million at the current exchange rate) twice in the past 18 months on the same lottery, media reported yesterday, a feat mathematicians said carried odds of about 16 trillion to one. Le Parisien newspaper said the unnamed player, from the eastern Haute-Savoie region, held winning tickets on both Nov. 11, 2016, and May 18 through My Million. The lottery is linked to the Euro Millions franchise, which is offered in 12 European nations twice a week and carries enormous jackpots, sometimes worth more than 100 million euros. French players who buy a Euro Millions ticket get automatically entered into the My Million draw, which carries a lower top prize of 1 million euros.

MEXICO

Water reserves established

President Enrique Pena Nieto has issued a series of decrees establishing water reserves, aiming to preserve sufficient supplies for tens of millions of people. The decrees protect defined volumes of water in nearly half of the country’s 756 river basins, limiting them to use for humans and nature. Business and industrial access to the reserved volumes are to be prohibited. Pena Nieto and the nonprofit World Wide Fund for Nature announced the reserves on Tuesday. The organization worked with the government over the past 12 years to map the country’s rivers and determine how much water is necessary to sustain life there, as well as provide water for growing human populations during the next 50 years.

UNITED STATES

Soldier takes APC on joyride

A soldier on Tuesday stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from a National Guard base in Virginia and took the vehicle on a two-hour drive that ended in a police chase through downtown Richmond, the state capital, state police said. The unidentified man took the vehicle at about 7:50pm from Fort Pickett, an Army National Guard base in Blackstone, Virginia, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an e-mail. The suspect then drove the military vehicle, which was not equipped with any weaponry, east on Route 460 and then north into Richmond on Interstate 95 at about 65kph, Geller said. At about 9:40pm, the driver drove the armored vehicle onto a median and was surrounded by police, ending the 95km pursuit, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Police Tasered the suspect, who was identified as a soldier, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Keeli Hill told a news conference. No crashes or injuries occurred during the incident, Geller said. Charges are pending against the man, who was in state police custody, she said.

UNITED STATES

Two hurt in elk attacks

For the second time in three days, an elk has attacked someone in Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service said a female elk with a calf on Tuesday attacked 53-year-old park visitor Penny Allyson Behr of Cypress, Texas, behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. Park officials said the elk surprised Behr as she walked between cabins. Behr backed away, but the elk kicked her in the head and body. Behr was taken to hospital. Her condition was not immediately released. On Sunday, a female elk with a calf kicked 51-year-old Charlene Triplett of Las Vegas in the head and body behind the same hotel. Triplett was in fair condition on Tuesday. Park officials were unsure if it was the same elk. They said the animals aggressively defend their young.