Agencies

IRAN

Enrichment stepped up

The government was yesterday to inform the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna over its start of a process to increase the nation’s uranium enrichment capacity, Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iranian Students News Agency. Kamalvandi said the nation had the capacity to accelerate production of centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday said that he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers falls apart after the US withdrawal from it last month. European signatories of the accord back the deal, but have concerns over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its influence in the Middle East. Under the agreement with the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, Tehran strictly limited uranium enrichment capacity to satisfy the powers that it could not be used to develop nuclear bombs. In exchange, Iran received relief from sanctions.

UNITED STATES

Students to tour nation

High school students in Parkland, Florida — where a former student shot dead 17 people in February — are to start traveling across the nation this month to urge young people to stand up and vote against the powerful gun lobby. The national tour announced on Monday and dubbed “March For Our Lives: Road to Change” is to begin on Friday next week and is scheduled to make 50 stops in more than 20 states — “places where the NRA [National Rifle Association] has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives,” the movement’s Web site said. The goal is to “hold politicians accountable,” said Cameron Kasky, a teenage activist who helped found the March For Our Lives campaign after surviving the carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “Our generation and many generations that are helping us can change the game,” the 17-year-old said. “We do not have to surrender to dirty, awful politics.”

UNITED STATES

Incoming asteroid burns up

A boulder-size asteroid disintegrated harmlessly over Africa, just hours after its weekend discovery. It was only the third time scientists had spotted an incoming asteroid on a direct collision course with Earth. NASA reported the latest episode on Sunday night. The asteroid was discovered out near the moon’s orbit early on Saturday, aiming straight for Earth. Asteroid trackers at NASA and elsewhere quickly determined the rock — 1m to 2m across — was too small to pose any danger. It burned up in the Saturday evening sky over Botswana, eight hours after first being spotted. NASA said the scramble among scientists and asteroid observers was a good training exercise.

FRANCE

Record price for Van Gogh

A painting by a young Vincent van Gogh was sold at an auction in Paris on Monday for more than 7 million euros (US$8.2 million), the Artcurial auction house said. Raccommodeuses de Filets dans les Dunes (Women Mending Nets in the Fields) dates from 1882 and was bought by a US collector in a hot bidding battle that boosted the selling price far above the estimated value of between 2 million and 5 million euros. “It’s a world record for a Van Gogh landscape, in the Dutch period, sold at auction,” Artcurial said. Monday’s event was the first auction of a painting by the Dutch artist in more than two decades in the nation.