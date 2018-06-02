Agencies

PAKISTAN

Caretaker PM sworn in

Former chief justice Nasir-ul-Mulk was yesterday to be sworn in as caretaker prime minister for two months, hours after the president dissolved the powerful lower house of parliament. It is only the third time in Pakistan’s history that the National Assembly finished its five-year term. The constitution mandates new elections to be held within 60 days. Mulk, who has a reputation as a defender of democratic institutions, is to run the interim government pending results of a July 25 vote. Incumbent prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigned late on Thursday, ending his turbulent tenure since July last year, when he replaced Nawaz Sharif following his removal from office by the Supreme Court for concealing financial assets abroad. Sharif now faces trial over corruption. The electoral process is to begin tomorrow with the filing of nomination papers for the seats at the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. Candidates have until June 6 to register. Meanwhile, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif is to be allowed to contest in the election after the Supreme Court overturned his disqualification from politics, in a boost to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.

SYRIA

Al-Assad threatens attack

The Pentagon on Thursday warned President Bashar al-Assad not to carry out an offensive against US-backed Kurdish forces that control the northeast. “Any interested party in Syria should understand that attacking US forces or our coalition partners will be a bad policy,” Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, director of the joint staff, said told a news conference. His remarks came after al-Assad told Russian broadcaster RT he would not hesitate to use force to retake the third of the nation held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). “The only problem left in Syria is the SDF,” he said, adding that he saw “two options. The first one: We started now opening doors for negotiations. Because the majority of them are Syrians, supposedly they like their country, they don’t like to be puppets to any foreigners,” al-Assad said in English. “We have one option, to live with each other as Syrians. If not, we’re going to resort ... to liberating those areas by force.”

ISRAEL

Myanmar signs school pact

The nation on Tuesday signed an education agreement with Myanmar allowing each country to “mutually verify” how their histories are taught by the other. The agreement allows the countries to “mutually verify school textbooks, particularly ... passages referring to the history of the other state and, where needed, introduce corrections.” Israel has similar agreements with other countries, especially involving Holocaust education in Europe.