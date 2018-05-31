Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Military ready for war

The government is prepared to go to war if military personnel are harmed in disputed waters, a top security official said yesterday, firing back at criticism the government was going soft on China and allowing it to militarize the South China Sea. President Rodrigo Duterte has taken flak for not confronting Beijing following news that China had installed missile systems on artificial islands in the region. National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said the nation would always try to pursue talks to defuse tension, but war could not be ruled out as a last resort if its military was provoked or aggrieved. “The other night, the president said if his troops are harmed, that could be his red line,” Esperon told reporters.

PAKISTAN

Ceasefire deal struck

Military officials and their Indian counterparts, in a rare move, have agreed to avoid artillery exchanges in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where several troops and civilians have died this month. The military on Tuesday said in a statement the understanding was reached between the sides during a special hotline contact involving the director-generals of military operations. It said both sides “agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation, ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.” It said both sides agreed to fully implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement “in letter and spirit forthwith, and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.”

JAPAN

North Korea talks mulled

The government is weighing high-level, direct talks with North Korea, potentially an August meeting between the two nations’ foreign ministers, the Mainichi Shimbun said yesterday. The talks could take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in August in Singapore, the newspaper said, citing unnamed government sources. Kyodo News agency, also citing unnamed sources, said Tokyo has sounded out Pyongyang on a proposal for Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono to meet his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho. However, Japanese officials would first evaluate the outcome of the expected US-North Korea summit, the reports said.

SOUTH AFRICA

Minimum wage bill passed

Parliament on Tuesday passed a national minimum wage bill in a landmark step aimed at bridging one of the world’s highest income inequality gaps. The bill attempts to ensure that the lowest paid workers receive a minimum of 20 rand (US$1.60) an hour. Although President Cyril Ramaphosa still has to sign the bill into law, the unprecedented piece of legislation is expected to improve the livelihoods of an estimated 6 million people.

SAUDI ARABIA

Harassment law approved

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a measure criminalizing sexual harassment, Saudi Press Agency reported, weeks before a decades-old ban on women driving is set to expire. The legislation still needs a royal decree to become law. The bill introduces a jail sentence of up to five years and a 300,000 riyals (US$80,000) fine. “[The legislation] aims at combating the crime of harassment, preventing it, applying punishment against perpetrators and protecting the victims in order to safeguard the individual’s privacy, dignity and personal freedom which are guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations,” a Shura Council statement said.