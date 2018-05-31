US to confront China over islands

AP, HONOLULU

The US would continue to confront China’s militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said on Tuesday, arguing that Beijing has not abided by its promise not to put weapons on the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島).

US ships are maintaining a “steady drumbeat” of naval operations around the disputed islands, Mattis said, adding that “only one country” seems to be bothered by the vessels’ routine activities.

“We are going out of our way to cooperate with Pacific nations, that’s the way we do business in the world,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him to a national security conference in Singapore. “But we are also going to confront what we believe is out of step with international law, out of step with international tribunals that have spoken on the issue.”

The US has long been critical of China’s sweeping sovereignty claims in the South China Sea, disputed by several neighboring nations, including Taiwan.

On Sunday, two US warships sailed close to the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) north of the Spratlys, the latest freedom of navigation operation designed to challenge Beijing’s claims.

China protested the maneuver.

However, the latest spat comes amid unusual tension between the US and China on trade and as US President Donald Trump eyes a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

According to the US, the freedom of navigation missions are meant to underscore the rights of the US and others to operate in international waters and airspace and to block efforts by any nation to unlawfully extend their boundaries or territorial rights.

However, Washington has signaled its displeasure in other ways, last week withdrawing an invitation for Beijing to participate in a large, multinational naval exercise in the Pacific later this summer.

China participated in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise in 2014 and 2016.

The Pentagon said the decision to disinvite the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy was triggered by what it called strong evidence that China has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missile systems and electronic warfare equipment to contested areas in the Spratly Islands.

It called on China to remove the systems.

China has said it is within its rights to build up defenses on islands in the South China Sea that it believes are its sovereign territory.

Other nations in the region are concerned about the weaponization of the islands and reefs, and they want to see continued freedom of navigation operations in the international waters, Mattis said.

“If you notice, there’s only one country that seems to take active steps to rebuff them or state their resentment of them,” Mattis said, referring to China.