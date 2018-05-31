Chinese expats in Australia targeted by telephone scam

The Guardian

Thousands of Chinese expatriates in Australia have been targeted by a malicious telephone scam, New South Wales Police said.

People across the state have reported receiving a call from someone speaking Mandarin, demanding money under the threat of violence.

Dozens have fallen victim to the calls.

The scam involves an automated voice speaking in Mandarin claiming to be calling on behalf of the Chinese embassy.

More than 1,000 cases had been reported since August last year, Chinese Deputy Consul-General to Australia Tong Xuejun (童學軍) said.

Earlier this month, the Chinese consulate reportedly warned that since August last year scammers impersonating Chinese diplomats had stolen a total of A$10 million (US$7.51 million) from victims living in Sydney.

“We have confirmed about 40 cases that caused a loss. The total amount of money involved is about A$10 million,” Tong was reported to have said.

New South Wales Police said the scam had netted millions of dollars worldwide, including in the US, Canada and the UK.

Last month, former New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman warned of a telephone scam that had cost people living in New York US$2.5 million.

New Yorkers received calls from potential fraudsters impersonating the Chinese consulate to demand payment in exchange for a package or to prevent punishment from the consulate office.

The New York attorney general’s office warned that consumers had reported receiving calls or messages instructing them to pick up a package, while others received threats urging them to provide information to avoid being in trouble with the Chinese consulate.

Several were told that if they did not offer up information or pay a fine they would suffer negative consequences, including arrest upon traveling to China.

The US Federal Trade Commission said the calls came from outside of the US and targeted people with Chinese last names.

The New York Police Department said that since December last year, 21 Chinese immigrants had been victimized and lost a total of US$2.5 million.