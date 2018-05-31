Australian university warns research deals with China and others are at risk

The Guardian

Changes to laws governing collaboration between Australian and overseas research organizations could damage the increasingly lucrative trade in research partnerships, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has said.

Amendments to the Defence Trade Controls Act could hinder the growth of a booming source of revenue for the tertiary sector and damage Australia’s economy, it said.

International research partnerships have come under scrutiny recently because of claims they could help China develop military capabilities.

The act governs the transfer of defense and strategic technologies to other countries and is the subject of a federal government review.

The review is considering whether it “adequately safeguards national defence capability and prevents trade and collaboration that could unwittingly advance the military capabilities of potential adversaries.”

Part of a legislative requirement built into the act in 2012, the review comes during a fraught political debate about China’s influence in Australia’s affairs, which has enveloped the tertiary sector.

In a defense estimates hearing this week, Australian Senator Kim Carr asked whether the review would be “informed by recent allegations in the media about claims of collaboration involving Australian universities and politically funded research organizations.”

The review was taking place in a “highly politicized debate about the role of foreign interventions in our research community.”

Australian Minister for Defence Marise Payne suggested the review would look at the relationship between Australian research organizations and foreign entities, saying it would “take into account matters of public debate that pertain to it.”

However, in its submission to the review, the University of New South Wales — part of Australia’s Group of Eight leading research universities — said that “a tightening of controls” in the legislation would “place at risk our business of international knowledge exchange.”

It said its “knowledge exchange” program was worth US$160 million to the university last year.

The value of the program was growing at 20 percent a year, and it quoted a Deloitte study it had commissioned which found that in 2014 the University of New South Wales’ research and technology programs contributed US$15 billion to Australia’s economy.

The university said it had “embraced engagement with industry as an important pathway in research development” and that “any impediments” experienced by the private sector would “translate into impediments for the university and research institute sectors as part of their collaborations with industry.”

“International engagement is vital to ensure our research gets out into the community, benefiting the nation’s economy,” it said.

China watchers have been questioning what universities are giving away through their research partnerships.

Writing in the Australian last year, China critic Clive Hamilton accused the Australian Research Council of “funnelling Australian taxpayer funds into research with applications to China’s advanced weapons capacity” after it awarded a three-year US$400,000 grant to the University of Adelaide for a research partnership with the Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials.

Hamilton wrote that the institute was part of the Aviation Industry Corp of China, a state-owned enterprise that supplies aircraft to the Chinese military.