UNITED STATES

Syria’s role in forum protested

The US plans to stage a walkout in protest at Syria’s presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, US Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters yesterday. “We are going to walk out at some point this morning and we will be taking other actions that you will see over the course of Syria’s presidency, so please stay tuned,” Wood said. Washington did not plan a boycott of the four-week presidency, but wanted to hold Syria to account for its use of chemical weapons, he said.

ISRAEL

Mortar shells fired from Gaza

More than 25 mortar shells have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward communities in southern Israel, the military said. No one was hurt in the barrage. The military says most were intercepted yesterday by the Iron Dome defense system. However, the volume of mortars would appear to be the largest fired in a single incident since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The border area has been tense in recent weeks as the Palestinians have held mass protests aimed at lifting a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas seized power in 2007.

ISRAEL

Abramovich gets citizenship

An official said Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa was not renewed. The Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel on Monday, the Ministry of Immigration official said. Israel grants automatic citizenship to anyone of Jewish descent. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. Another official told Channel 10 News that Abramovich submitted a citizenship request “like any other person” with Israel’s Moscow embassy and was accepted. Britain said this month that it would review long-term visas of rich Russians after the March poisonings of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

NEPAL

Sherpa honored for successes

Several Sherpa guides were honored for their own Everest successes on the anniversary of the first conquest of the world’s highest peak. Government minister Bina Magar, who herself is an Everest climber, honored the guides for their achievements at a ceremony yesterday. It is held every year on the date in 1953 that New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his guide Tenzing Norgay first set foot on the summit of the 8,850m mountain. Those honored included Kami Rita, who just climbed the mountain for a record 22nd time, and Lhakpa Sherpa, whose nine climbs are the most for a woman.

FRANCE

Terrorism convicts to be freed

The anti-terrorism prosecutor said that about 40 convicted terrorists are due to be released from prisons this year and next, calling the re-entry into society of the unrepentant ones a “major risk.” The nation still faces a significant threat from homegrown supporters of the struggling Islamic State (IS) group, Francois Molins said on BFM television on Monday. Molins estimated that 600 to 700 French extremists are unaccounted for in the areas of Iraq and Syria claimed by IS, although many have probably been killed. He says authorities think some organizers of the November 2015 attacks in Paris are among the dead in the Middle East. Molins said the investigation of the simultaneous attacks at the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium that killed 130 people should conclude next year.