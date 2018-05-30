North Korea sees US economic help as a threat

AP, TOKYO

The US-North Korea summit appears to be back on track, but Pyongyang is showing increased impatience at comments coming out of Washington that what leader Kim Jong-un really wants, even more than his nuclear security blanket, is US-style prosperity.

Kim is as enthusiastic as US President Donald Trump to see the summit happen as soon as possible, but the claim that his sudden switch to diplomacy over the past several months shows he is aching for US economic aid and private-sector knowhow presents a major problem for the North Korean leader, who cannot be seen as going into the summit with his hat in his hand.

North Korea is far more interested in improving trade with China, its economic lifeline, and with South Korea, which it sees as a potential goldmine for tourism and large-scale joint projects. Getting the US to back off sanctions so he can pursue those goals, along with the boost to his legitimacy and whatever security guarantees he can take home, is more likely foremost on Kim’s mind.

“I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial nation one day,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Kim Jong-un agrees with me on this.”

“We can create conditions for real economic prosperity for the North Korean people that will rival that of the South,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month in a televised interview. “It won’t be US taxpayers. It will be American knowhow, knowledge, entrepreneurs and risk takers working alongside the North Korean people to create a robust economy for their people.”

Pompeo suggested that the US could help to build out the North’s energy grid, develop its infrastructure, and deliver the finest agricultural equipment and technology “so they can eat meat and have healthy lives.”

Despite its very real need for foreign investment, Kim’s regime has good reason to be wary of economic aid in general. Opening up to aid inevitably involves some degree of increased contact with potentially disruptive outsiders, calls for change, loosening of controls and restrictions — all of which could be seen as a threat to Kim’s near absolute authority.

Almost as soon as Pompeo started talking about his plan to rebuild the North’s economy, North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Kye-gwan shot back that Pyongyang has no interest in that kind of help, saying “we have never had any expectation of US support in carrying out our economic construction and will not at all make such a deal in future, too.”

The North’s media has been careful not to criticize Trump directly, but the issue is sensitive enough that the North has also stepped up its response in ideological terms, stressing the superiority of the socialist system and the value of independence, while warning against the underhanded scheming of the “imperialists,” which in North Korea speak is interchangeable with “Americans.”

“It is the calculation of the imperialists that they can attain their aims without firing a single shot if they make the people degenerate and disintegrate ideologically and foment social disorder,” a typical editorial in the ruling party’s newspaper said on Sunday.