UNITED STATES

Officials meet in Panmunjom

A delegation met yesterday and Sunday with North Korean officials in Panmunjom truce village between South and North Korea to make preparations for a summit between US President Donald Trump and North leader Kim Jong-un, a US Department of State spokeswoman said. “A US delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Sunday. A “pre-advance” team of officials was also traveling to Singapore to meet with North Koreans there, the White House said.

NEW ZEALAND

Mass cow cull planned

The government yesterday said it plans to slaughter about 150,000 cows in a bid to eradicate a strain of disease-causing bacteria from the nation. Politicians and industry leaders said the plan would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and, if successful, would be the first time an infected nation has eliminated Mycoplasma bovis. The bacteria, which cause cows to develop mastitis, pneumonia, arthritis and other diseases, was discovered in the country for the first time in July last year. Officials say they plan to kill all cows on any farms where the bacteria are found, even if some are healthy. Officials have the legal authority to forcibly enter farms and kill animals even in cases where a farmer might resist, but they said they hope they do not have to use those powers. Many of the cows will be slaughtered at processing plants and used for beef, but some will have to be killed and buried on the farms or dumped in approved landfills.

PAKISTAN

Interim leader named

The ruling party and the opposition have selected a former chief justice as the nation’s caretaker prime minister for an interim two-month period. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, whose term ends on Thursday when the parliament is to be dissolved ahead of elections scheduled for July 25, and opposition leader Khursheed Shah announced that Nasir-ul-Mulk has been appointed caretaker. Mulk is expected to sworn in on Friday.

ISRAEL

World Cup TV ban mulled

Minister of Public Security Gilad is seeking to ban Palestinian prisoners who are members of Hamas from watching the upcoming World Cup, he said on Sunday. “I have no intention of letting Hamas members who are detainees in our prisons enjoy the World Cup matches while we have Israeli hostages and soldiers in the Gaza Strip,” Erdan said, as quoted by the YNet news Web site. He said he had asked the Israel Prison Service to “put pressure” on jailed members of Hamas. Under current rules, prisoners have the right to watch television, but Erdan said he was checking to see if regulations could be changed in time for the World Cup. Prisoners who “support terrorism cannot benefit from a sporting competition which unites populations,” he said.

JAPAN

Elderly driver kills one

A woman was killed yesterday and three others injured as a car driven by a 90-year-old driver ploughed into pedestrians in Chigasaki, officials said. The car mounted the curb near a busy crossroads, hitting four pedestrians, a police spokesman said. “One female victim was later confirmed dead and three others — two women and one man — were injured,” he added.