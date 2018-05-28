Agencies

CAMEROON

Tens killed in minority region

Twenty-two people have been killed in clashes with the army in Cameroon, an opposition lawmaker said on Saturday, in the latest violence to hit the country’s restive northwest, where separatists from the English-speaking minority are fighting for greater autonomy. The identity of those killed was not immediately clear, with the army describing them as “terrorists” and villagers saying they were criminals. The clashes come after the US Ambassador to Cameroon Peter Barlerin earlier this month accused government forces of carrying out targeted killings and other abuses in the fight against the independence-seeking militants.

PAKISTAN

Police kill bombing suspects

Police said that they have killed six “terrorists” behind a bomb attack in Lahore last year. Police spokesman Salim Khan said that counterterrorism police ambushed the suspected militants early yesterday as they were traveling on motorcycles near Gujrat, setting off a shoot-out in which three of the men escaped. He said they were members of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group and were behind a bombing in Lahore last year that killed 26 people, including nine police. Police seized weapons and explosive vests from the scene of the raid, he said.

JAPAN

Eighties PM turns 100

Former prime minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, one of the country’s most prominent former leaders, has turned 100. As a World War II naval officer, he witnessed the depth of Japan’s defeat and devastation. He served as premier in the 1980s at the pinnacle of the country’s economic success. In recent years, he has lobbied for revision of the war-renouncing, US-drafted constitution, a longtime cause that neither he nor his successors have achieved. His office said that Nakasone, cared for by his daughter at their Tokyo home, is slowing down, but in fine health. In a written statement marking his birthday yesterday, Nakasone said that he is “blissful” to have worked for Japan’s postwar reconstruction and witnessed success.

EGYPT

YouTube ordered blocked

Egypt’s top administrative court on Saturday ordered authorities to block YouTube in the country for a month, after a years-long appeals process over a film denigrating the prophet Mohammed, a judicial official said. A lower court ordered that the Web site be blocked in 2013 after it carried the video Innocence of Muslims, but the case was appealed by the Egyptian National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and its ruling was stayed. The 2012 amateurish film depicts Mohammed as a buffoon and a pedophile, and sparked a wave of angry anti-American protests across the Middle East in which more than 30 people were killed.

QATAR

Saudi, UAE products banned

The government has ordered shops to remove goods originating from a group of Saudi Arabian-led countries, which a year ago imposed a wide-ranging boycott on the emirate, Doha officials said on Saturday. A directive from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce ordered shops to immediately strip shelves of products from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. Inspectors are to visit stores to ensure that they comply with the order, the ministry said. The government said it would also try and stop products such as Saudi dairy goods from entering Qatar via third countries.