Malaysia PM to look for savings on megaprojects

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia is haggling over the terms of a US$14 billion rail deal with its Chinese partners and could reduce its ballooning national debt by US$50 billion by doing away with megaprojects, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in an interview published on Saturday.

Mohamad, 92, who triumphed over scandal-plagued former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak in elections earlier this month, has made it a priority to cut the national debt and pledged to review major projects agreed by the previous government.

Work on the 55 billion ringgit (US$13.82 billion) East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) — the largest such project in the country and a major part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative — started last year.

The project was planned to stretch 688km, connecting the South China Sea at the Thai border in the east with the strategic shipping routes of the Strait of Malacca in the west.

“We are renegotiating the terms,” Mahathir told financial newspaper The Edge. “The terms are very damaging to our economy.”

The project is being built by China Communications Construction Co Ltd and is being mainly financed by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.

Mahathir also questioned that there is a need for the project.

“He [Najib] knew very well that the ECRL, for example, is not something we could afford. It is not going to serve any purpose, it is not going to give us any returns,” Mahathir said.

Addressing the need to reduce the national debt and liabilities — which the government puts at about 1 trillion ringgit, or 80 percent of GDP — Mahathir said: “At one go we can reduce it by 200 billion ringgit by doing away with all these huge projects.”

Malaysia is also going to look into how it can reduce the cost of any potential exit from a deal with Singapore for a high-speed railway to link Kuala Lumpur with the city-state, Mahathir said.

The project, valued by analysts at about US$17 billion, is still out for tender and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

“The terms of the agreement [for the high-speed railway] are such that if we decide to drop the project, it will cost us a lot of money,” Mahathir said. “So we are going to find out how we can reduce the amount of money we have to pay for breaking the agreement.”