Agencies

CHINA

Pilots master maneuver

Fighter pilots have carried out night landings on the nation’s first aircraft carrier, the state-run China Daily reported yesterday — the latest demonstration of Beijing’s push to modernize its military forces. Pilots flying J-15 jets landed at night on the Liaoning, it said, citing a video posted by the navy. It said this was a complex maneuver that marked a “huge leap towards gaining full combat capability.” Beijing has ambitious plans to overhaul its armed forces as it ramps up its presence in the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan.

PANAMA

China ready for trade talks

Negotiations over a free trade agreement between Taiwan’s former diplomatic ally and China are to begin in July, Minister of Commerce and Industry Augusto Arosemena said on Friday, just a year after the two countries established diplomatic relations. The first round of talks would take place in Panama City, and negotiators are expected to name technical teams that would be charged with discussing details on market access, rules of origin and customs procedures, among other topics. “I think this is very important because of the message it sends to Panama’s private sector,” Arosemena said. Panama in June last year switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

COLOMBIA

NATO to announce alliance

The nation would next week formally become NATO’s first Latin American “global partner,” President Juan Manuel Santos said on Friday, adding that the move would improve its image on the world stage. “We will formalize in Brussels next week — and this is very important — Colombia’s entry into NATO in the category of global partner. We will be the only country in Latin America with this privilege,” the president said in a televised address. NATO also lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as “partners across the globe” or simply “global partners.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Coat of arms for Meghan

Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created coat of arms for the former Meghan Markle — an honor which is accorded by tradition to the nobility. The coat of arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now known, includes symbols that invoke the former actress’ background and look to her future. It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in the US. The shield includes three quills, representing the power of words. A collection of golden poppies, California’s state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

UNITED STATES

Teacher stops shooting

An Indiana middle school student armed with two handguns opened fire inside his science classroom, authorities said, wounding a classmate and a teacher whose swift intervention was credited with saving lives. The shooter, who had asked to be dismissed from the class before returning with the guns, was arrested “extremely quickly” after the incident at about 9am on Friday at Noblesville West Middle School, police chief Kevin Jowitt said. Authorities did not release his name. Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker said the student was acting suspiciously when he walked into the room and science teacher Jason Seaman likely averted a catastrophe.