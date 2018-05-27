‘Sesame Street’ sues over R-rated movie promotion

AP, NEW YORK

The makers of Sesame Street are suing the promoter of a new Melissa McCarthy movie, saying it is abusing the famed puppets’ sterling reputation to advertise the R-rated film.

A judge on Friday scheduled a hearing next week to consider a request for immediate relief by Sesame Workshop, which on Thursday sued in federal court in Manhattan for unspecified damages and an order forcing the film to be marketed differently.

The film, The Happytime Murders, is scheduled for release on Aug. 17. McCarthy plays a detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders.

The lawsuit said the Sesame Street brand will be harmed by a just-released movie trailer featuring “explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating and even ejaculating puppets” along with the tagline: “No Sesame. All Street.”

STX Productions LLC, in a statement issued in the name of “Fred, Esq,” a lawyer puppet, said it was looking forward to introducing its “adorably unapologetic characters” to adult moviegoers this summer.

“We’re incredibly pleased with the early reaction to the film and how well the trailer has been received by its intended audience,” it said. “While we’re disappointed that Sesame Street does not share in the fun, we are confident in our legal position.”

In court papers, lawyers for Sesame Workshop asked the judge to order STX not to use any of Sesame’s trademarks and intellectual property, including the tagline, in marketing the film.

They said the marketing materials were confusing viewers into thinking Sesame was involved with or endorsed “this subversion of its own programming — thereby irreparably harming Sesame and its goodwill and brand.”

In a release before the film was made, STX said it would be produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Henson Alternative banner, On The Day Productions, and STXfilms, along with individuals, including Brian Henson, Lisa Henson, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, among others.