One dead and 40 missing as cyclone lashes Oman

AP, SALALAH, Oman

Cyclone Mekunu blew into the Arabian Peninsula early yesterday, drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain, cutting off power lines and leaving at least one dead and 40 missing, officials said.

Portions of Salalah, Oman’s third-largest city, lost electricity as the cyclone made landfall.

The Arabian Sea angrily churned, sending mounds of sea foam into the air. The waves ate into one tourist beach, pulling hunks of it away and toppling thatch umbrellas cemented into the sand.

As Mekunu barreled overhead, the eye of the storm provided a moment’s respite. At one luxury hotel, which already had evacuated its guests, workers sat down for a traditional suhoor, a meal Muslims eat before sunrise during the holy month of Ramadan.

They laughed and shared plates by flashlight in a darkened ballroom, the cyclone’s wind a dull roar behind their clatter.

At least one person, a 12-year-old girl, died in Oman and 40 are missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra, which took the storm’s brunt, police said.

Yemenis, Indians and Sudanese were among those missing on the Arabian Sea isle and officials feared some might be dead.

India’s Meteorological Department said the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170kph to 180kph, with gusts of up to 200kph.

As torrential rains poured down on Friday, authorities opened schools to shelter those whose homes were at risk.

About 600 people, mostly laborers, huddled at the West Salalah School, some sleeping on mattresses on the floors of classrooms.

Shahid Kazmi, a worker from Pakistan’s Kashmir region, said that police moved him and others to the school. He said he was a bit scared and added: “Inshallah [God willing], we are safe here.”

On Socotra, authorities relocated over 230 families to sturdier buildings and other areas, including those more inland and in the island’s mountains, Yemeni security officials said.

Flash floods engulfed Socotra streets, cutting electricity and communication lines. Some humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates arrived on the island just hours after the cyclone receded.

Socotra Governor Ramzy Mahrous said one ship sank and two others ran aground in the storm.