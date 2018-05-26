Agencies

ARGENTINA

Pregnant child fuels debate

The pregnancy of a 10-year-old girl raped by her stepfather has shocked the nation, with the debate on decriminalizing abortion running full force ahead of a congressional vote next month. The child was found to be 21 weeks pregnant when she was taken to hospital with stomach pain. Current legislation allows terminations in the event of rape or danger to the mother’s health, but in conservative Salta Province, where the girl lives, abortion in case of rape is permitted only during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Provincial authorities said the girl and her mother declined an abortion in a letter, but feminist activist Mariana Carvajal has expressed doubts about that version of events. “The family is terrified. They told the mother than an abortion was very risky. What we don’t know, is what the girl thinks. An abortion is still possible,” said Carvajal, founder of the feminist NiUnaMenos movement against gender-based violence. Carvajal added that the child was first hospitalized in February, during the first 12 weeks of her pregnancy, but was diagnosed with constipation. It was during a second visit that she revealed she was regularly raped by her mother’s partner.

LIBYA

Bomb kills at least seven

A car bombing on a busy street in Benghazi early yesterday morning killed at least seven people, including a girl, and wounded 10. The blast took place behind the city’s largest hotel, Tibesti, on a commercial street full of people. Benghazi, the second-largest city in nation, is under the control of the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose forces and supporters control the east of the country. Haftar launched his military campaign in Benghazi in May 2014 in response to bombings and assassinations blamed on Muslim militants in the chaos that followed an uprising that ended the rule of long-time leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

MEXICO

Female journalist found dead

A female journalist was on Thursday found dead at her home with stab wounds to the back of the neck, the Nuevo Leon state attorney general’s office said. Alicia Diaz Gonzalez, 52, was found by her children, who were upstairs at the time and did not hear anything awry, the office said. The woman “was on the floor, face down, in a pool of blood having suffered blows,” a source from the state prosecutor’s office told reporters on condition of anonymity. The death was confirmed by newspaper El Financiero, where she had worked since January. Authorities have not established a motive for the crime. Diaz’s colleagues said she reported on local business activity and financial issues, not “sensitive” information, such as drug trafficking.