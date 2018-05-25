Agencies

SAUDI ARABIA

Rights advocate released

The government has released women’s rights activist Aisha al-Manea, 70, following her arrest last week with several other activists, Amnesty International said yesterday. “We welcome her release, but we still do not know the conditions around it, and we call on authorities to release the other human rights defenders immediately,” Amnesty Middle East director of campaigns Samah Hadid said. “Unfortunately, the chilling smear campaign of these women and men has caused damage and tarnished not only these women, but any form of activism and dissent in the country.”

ITALY

Train-truck crash kills two

Two people died and 20 were injured late on Wednesday, when a regional train crashed into a truck in the northern region of Piedmont, emergency services said yesterday. The five-carriage train smashed into the heavy goods vehicle, after the truck had broken through a level crossing and got stuck on the tracks, the state train company said. The drivers of both the train and a vehicle accompanying the heavy truck, which was carrying an exceptional load, were killed. Three carriages derailed. Local police said there were 40 to 50 people in the train. Media reports said four of the injured were in serious condition.

THAILAND

Buddhists arrested in raid

More than 100 police commandos yesterday raided four Buddhist temples in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom Province, arresting several prominent monks and worshipers amid a crackdown on illegal financial dealings by temples. “This is the investigation stage ... It will all come down to facts and evidence,” Thai Central Investigation Bureau official Thitiraj Nhongharnpitak told reporters. Among those arrested was Phra Buddha Issara, 62, a monk who in 2014 launched a campaign to clean up Buddhism. He was held over an alleged 2014 robbery. Phra Phrom Dilok, 72, a member of the Sangha Supreme Council that governs the nation’s monks, was arrested over alleged embezzlement of temple funds.

MALAYSIA

Public funds given to 1MDB

The government of former prime minister Najib Razak used funds from deals with the central bank and the sovereign wealth fund to pay for some of the liabilities of beleaguered state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), sources with knowledge of the matter told reporters. The payments, which were kept secret by Najib’s administration, show the extent to which federal agencies and government money were used to bail out debt-ridden 1MDB, a fund subject to money laundering investigations in at least six nations. About US$500 million raised from a land sale agreement with the central bank and about US$300 million from the sell-back of shares of sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad were used to fund the settlement owed to Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC, the sources said.

UNITED STATES

Gamers charged over killing

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday indicted two Call of Duty: WWII online gamers and a man accused of making hoax calls that led a police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas. The indictment charged Tyler Barriss, 25, of Los Angeles with conspiracy to make false reports, making false reports and hoaxes, cyberstalking. The gamers were identified as Casey Viner, 18, of Ohio, and Shane Gaskill, 19, of Kansas.