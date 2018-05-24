Agencies

UNITED STATES

Philip Roth dies aged 85

Philip Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, has died. The celebrated and controversial author of Portnoy’s Complaint, The Counterlife and other novels was 85. His death was confirmed by his literary agent, Andrew Wylie, who said Roth died on Tuesday night of congestive heart failure. Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for American Pastoral. Author of more than 25 books, Roth was a fierce satirist and uncompromising realist, confronting readers in a bold, direct style that scorned false sentiment or hopes for heavenly reward.

CHILE

Rancagua priests suspended

The Catholic Church in Rancagua on Tuesday suspended 14 priests while they are investigated for “improper conduct,” a development that could deepen the crisis the church is facing over sexual abuse charges. The suspensions were announced after a meeting of 68 priests of the diocese of Rancagua, which is located to the south of capital, Santiago. “Precautionary measures have been adopted,” Rancagua vicar general Gabriel Becerra told reporters. Earlier on Tuesday the Vatican said Pope Francis would host a second group of victims of sexual abuse in the country, days after the nation’s bishops all offered to resign over the scandal. Earlier this month, the pope met three men who were victims of a priest accused of abusing boys in Santiago in the 1970s and 1980s.

UNITED STATES

School head urged to quit

Two hundred professors at the University of Southern California on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the school’s president over a widening sexual abuse scandal involving a former campus gynecologist. Faculty members said they wanted to “express their outrage and disappointment over the mounting evidence of president [Max] Nikias’ failure to protect our students, our staff, and our colleagues from repeated and pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct.” In a letter to the board of trustees, the professors said Nikias had lost the “moral authority” to lead the university or to lead an investigation into decades of alleged sexual abuse by George Tyndall. On Monday, five women filed lawsuits against the university and Tyndall.

UNITED STATES

Two satellites launched

A SpaceX rocket on Tuesday blasted off a duo of sports car-sized satellites built by the US and Germany to reveal changes in sea level rise, ice melt and drought on Earth. The US$521 million payload is called the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-on (GRACE-FO). It picks up from GRACE, a satellite pair that launched in 2002 and tracked, among other things, precisely how much ice was lost each year in Greenland and Antarctica until last year.

FRANCE

Vase to star at auction

A Chinese vase discovered in a battered shoebox stuffed in an attic is set to be the star of a Sotheby’s auction next month. Experts have identified the find as an exquisite porcelain vessel made for Qing Dynasty Emperor Qianlong (乾隆) and the guide price for its auction on June 12 starts at a modest 500,000 euros (US$590,000). It was found by chance among dozens of other pieces of Chinoiserie. “We didn’t like the vase too much, and my grandparents didn’t like it either,” said the owner of the piece, who got in touch with Sotheby’s three months ago.