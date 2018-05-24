Venezuela expels two US diplomats

AFP, CARACAS

Caracas on Tuesday ordered the expulsion of the top two US diplomats in the nation, charging it was the victim of a “political and financial lynching” after Washington tightened sanctions over Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s re-election.

Maduro announced the expulsions in a televised speech after being officially proclaimed the winner of Sunday’s election in the South American nation mired in an acute economic crisis and facing growing international isolation.

The vote was boycotted by the main opposition parties and widely condemned by the international community, including the US, which denounced it as a “sham.”

The Venezuelan president declared US charge d’affaires Todd Robinson and deputy head of mission Brian Naranjo “personae non gratae.”

“They must leave the country in 48 hours in protest and in defense of the dignity of the Venezuelan homeland... Enough of conspiracies,” Maduro said.

The US immediately threatened to retaliate.

A US Department of State official said that Washington had “not received notification from the Venezuelan government through diplomatic channels,” but that if the expulsions are confirmed, “the United States may take appropriate reciprocal action.”

In anticipation that Venezuelan charge d’affaires in Washington, Carlos Ron, would be expelled, he was appointed Venezuelan vice minister of foreign affairs for North America.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump tightened sanctions against Caracas, making it harder for the Maduro regime to sell off state assets.

“I repudiate all the sanctions that are sought against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, because they harm it, they generate suffering for the people of Venezuela,” Maduro said in the speech.

He promised to present “evidence” that both diplomats were engaged in a political, military and economic “conspiracy.”

Robinson denied the allegations.

“We strongly reject the accusations against me and against [Naranjo],” he told journalists in the western city of Merida, promising to return there, even despite Maduro expelling him.

Washington and Caracas have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010 and relations between the two nations have been tense since former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, Maduro’s mentor, assumed power in 1999.

The deeply unpopular Maduro was declared the winner with 68 percent of the vote, but with a record abstention rate.

Days before the election, 11 soldiers were arrested for planning destabilizing actions against Maduro and they were ordered to prison on Tuesday, the Foro Penal group said.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier lashed out at the US sanctions, accusing Washington of intensifying a “criminal financial and economic blockade,” which it called a crime against humanity for impeding “access to essential goods.”

“We alert the international community to the threat to world peace represented by the supremacist, racist and interventionist regime that governs Washington today, inspired by the nefarious postulates of the Ku Klux Klan,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said US policy “promotes hatred, intolerance, and political and financial lynching” of Venezuela.

Washington has previously slapped sanctions on the president and his senior aides, and banned US entities from buying any more debt from Caracas or state oil company PDVSA.