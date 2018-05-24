Police shoot, kill 11 protesters in India

AFP, CHENNAI, India

A protester was killed by a rubber bullet in a second day of clashes in southern India yesterday, after 10 were shot dead when police opened fire on a rally demanding the closure of a copper plant, officials said.

Violence erupted on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu State at a long-running demonstration demanding the closure of the smelting plant owned by British mining giant Vedanta Resources, which residents say is causing environmental damage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ordered a judicial inquiry into the shootings, but the move failed to stem rising anger over the clashes, which also left about 80 wounded.

M.K. Stalin, leader of the main Tamil Nadu opposition party, the DMK, said police were guilty of “atrocities.”

“Mass Murder of Innocent People,” he said on Twitter yesterday. “Who ordered the police firing on protestors? Why were automatic weapons used to disperse the crowd and under what law is this permitted?”

A video of a police officer on top of a bus and pointing an assault rifle at crowds has fueled fresh anger.

Opposition Congress party national leader Rahul Gandhi called the deaths “a brutal example of state-sponsored terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court yesterday halted the proposed expansion of the copper smelter.

The plan by the firm to double the capacity of the smelter to 800,000 tonnes ignited the demonstrations and prompted activists to petition the court to intervene.

“Vedanta shall cease construction and all other activities on-site proposed Unit-II of the Copper Smelting Plant at Tuticorin [Thoothukudi] with immediate effect,” the order said.

The court ordered authorities to hold a public hearing over Vedanta’s application for environmental clearance and said a decision on environment approval would be completed within four months.

Police on Tuesday had said that 12 people died, but later revised the toll.

Tuticorin District police superintendent P. Mahendran said 18 officers were also wounded.

“The situation is tense, but under control today,” he said. “The post mortem on the bodies is being conducted and they will be handed over to families today.”

The protesters had set the local administrator’s office ablaze after they were denied permission to hold a rally at the plant.

Police said efforts to disperse the crowd of several thousand with a baton charge and tear gas volleys failed before authorities used live ammunition.

Palaniswami ordered the judicial inquiry into the shootings, but defended the police.

“The police had to take action under unavoidable circumstances to protect public life and property as the protesters resorted to repeated violence,” he said, adding that the families of each victim would be offered 1 million rupees (US$14,636) compensation.

The deaths came on the 100th day of demonstrations against the plant, which environmentalists and residents say is contaminating water sources.

The plant was in March 2013 shut briefly after an alleged gas leak that left hundreds with breathing difficulties, nausea and throat infections.

The company said that it adheres to environmental standards and that it was the victim of “false propaganda” about its operations.

In other news, a mortar and gunfire battle yesterday between Indian and Pakistani forces along part of the Kashmir frontier killed four more civilians, police said, taking the death toll in the six-day confrontation to 15.