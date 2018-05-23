Agencies

MALAYSIA

Mega projects scrutinized

The nation is to review the implementation of mega projects such as the high-speed rail line to Singapore, and a US$14 billion rail project connecting its east and west coasts, state news agency Bernama reported yesterday, citing the economic affairs minister. Mohamed Azmin Ali also said the government would ensure projects that are to be implemented in the future are transparent and open, without any direct deals, according to Bernama. Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to review some projects approved by the earlier administration, including the East Coast Rail Line — a 55 billion ringgit (US$13.86 billion) rail project that would link Malaysia’s east coast on the South China Sea to Kuala Lumpur and the strategic shipping routes of the Strait of Malacca in the west.

INDIA

Five die from Nipah virus

A deadly virus carried by fruit bats has killed at least five people in southern India and more than 90 people are in quarantine, a top health official said yesterday. “We can confirm that five people have died from the Nipah virus,” Kerala state health surveillance officer K.J. Reena told reporters. The death toll has risen from three overnight. “We traced 94 people who had come in contact with the ones who died and they have been quarantined as a precaution,” Reena added. Nipah has a mortality rate of 70 percent, according to the WHO, and there is no vaccination.

UNITED STATES

NASA launches water trackers

A pair of identical, sportscar-sized satellites are poised to zoom around the Earth and track changes in water and ice, offering new insights into global warming and sea level rise, NASA said on Monday. Groundwater, oceans, lakes, rivers and ice sheets would be monitored by the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE-FO), a joint mission between the US space agency and German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The satellites were launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California yesterday at 12:47pm. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the satellites to an orbit about 500km above the Earth. The pair are to fly 220km apart, or about the distance from Los Angeles to San Diego. NASA has spent US$430 million on the mission, and Germany has spent about US$91 million. “Water is critical to every aspect of life on Earth — for health, for agriculture, for maintaining our way of living,” said Michael Watkins, GRACE-FO science lead and director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “You can’t manage it well until you can measure it. GRACE-FO provides a unique way to measure water in many of its phases, allowing us to manage water resources more effectively.”

UNITED STATES

Pence warns Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un scheduled for next month, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday, after North Korea called into question the meeting last week. Pence told Fox News that North Korea should not attempt to seek concessions from the US for promises that it did not intend to keep. “It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong-un to think he could play Donald Trump,” Pence said according to excerpts of an interview made available by Fox. When asked if Trump could still walk away from the summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, he replied: “Well, there’s no question.”