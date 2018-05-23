White House mints coin to mark ‘peace talks’ yet to come

The Guardian

Stony-faced, US President Donald Trump stares down a smiling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a high-stakes scene, unfolding entirely on the surface of a coin.

The commemorative piece was minted by the White House Military Office, which typically designs coins for Trump’s trips abroad, before an expected summit between the two leaders in Singapore on June 12.

The coin describes the meeting as “peace talks,” in English and Korean.

It is only a small element of the US’ rapprochement with North Korea, but it appeared to gain a currency all its own on social media.

It would be the first summit between a sitting US president and the leader of North Korea, if the meeting happens at all.

Trump has said repeatedly he might pull out, and that scenario last week became more likely as the two governments traded heated words.

Many observers were worried the coin might send the wrong message.

The Kim family has long constructed an elaborate cult of personality around its male members, and loyal members of the Workers’ Party of Korea often wear a badge with portraits of North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung and his son and former leader, Kim Jong-il. Similar portraits hang in homes and schools.

Trump has reportedly been focusing on the pageantry of the summit rather than immersing himself in detailed briefings on the complex issue of North Korea’s nuclear program.

He has been particularly interested in suspense-filled announcements that could come out of the meeting, according to the Associated Press.

The coin announces Kim’s title as “supreme leader”, despite there being no official position with that name in North Korea.

Kim is usually referred to as chairman of the state affairs commission in state media, while he is also chairman of the party.