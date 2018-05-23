Snubbed British MPs send questions to Zuckerberg

Bloomberg

Facebook Inc co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has so far refused to appear before UK lawmakers over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, was yesterday to indirectly face questions from London after parliamentarians appealed to their counterparts in Brussels for help.

Damian Collins, chairman of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, copied a series of questions for the company to members of the European Parliament who were to quiz Zuckerberg in a live-streamed session.

“The Facebook data breach was executed in the UK and the data went to a UK company, affecting over 1 million UK users,” Collins said in a statement. “If Mark Zuckerberg chooses not to address our questions directly, we are asking colleagues at the European Parliament to help us get answers, particularly on who knew what at the company, and when, about the data breach and the non-transparent use of political adverts, which continue to undermine our democracy.”

Zuckerberg was to explain how Facebook data from as many as 2.7 million Europeans could have been passed to Cambridge Analytica.

The UK consulting firm might have collected the data of about 87 million Facebook users and their friends for use by US President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The revelation has been called a game-changer in the world of data protection as regulators seek to raise awareness about how to secure information.

The committee’s letter asks Facebook a series of questions arising from the company’s letter to it on Monday last week.

They include when Zuckerberg first knew of the data breach, how much Russian money was spent on political advertising and issues about fake accounts.

Collins also repeated his invitation to Zuckerberg to give evidence to his panel, even offering the possibility of a rare remote appearance.

Zuckerberg is to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to Europe.

“If Facebook truly recognizes the ‘seriousness’ of these issues as it says it does, we would expect that Mark Zuckerberg would want to appear before the committee and answer questions that are of concern not only to the UK Parliament, but Facebook’s tens of millions of users in this country,” Collins wrote.

“We restate our willingness to do this by video link, if that would be the only way workable solution,” he added.