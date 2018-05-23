Families yearn for Marawi kin’s return

AFP, ILIGAN, Philippines

Ten men from the same family vanished after Muslim militants invaded the Philippine city of Marawi a year ago — each day since, their wives have prayed their bones do not lie in its devastated landscape.

The women have been told to accept their husbands were likely among the 1,200 killed in the five-month battle that flattened swathes of the city, but they refuse to move on until they know for sure.

“I am hoping he will come home. All of us are hoping they will return. Even if my family says I am crazy, I told them my husband will come back,” Melgie Powao said of her spouse, Victor.

One year after the battle, reconstruction work is due to begin and the authorities say the extremists are far from mounting another such attack.

Yet, the families of the scores still missing are the overlooked victims of the Philippines’ deadliest confrontation with Muslim militants.

The fighting left behind hundreds of corpses, with more likely to be found in the conflict area, which has yet to be completely cleared of unexploded bombs.

The Powao men — fathers and brothers, cousins and uncles — from neighboring Iligan city were in Marawi for construction jobs when clashes with Islamic State-aligned fighters broke out on May 23 last year. In the fighting that ensued, government airstrikes on Marawi and house-to-house fighting left neighborhoods in ruins that have been compared to battlegrounds in Syria or Iraq.

Only one of the Powao group — the eleventh man — escaped and it was from him the wives learned that an airstrike might have killed some of them, while the militants herded others into a van.

The Powaos are among 78 people officially listed as missing, though possibly hundreds more disappeared.

The family’s ordeal began on the first day of the siege, which was the last time they heard from their men. In a shaking voice, Melgie’s husband told her over the phone not to worry.

However, after months of waiting the women made a search trip to Marawi. They even visited funeral homes, but could not bear looking at the corpses’ faces.

The women gave DNA samples to police in October last year to check against recovered corpses, but have heard nothing yet.

Allan Tabell, who heads the group identifying the remains, said that the authorities are doing their best.

“We’re not expecting it to be done overnight. It’s a long process, but we have to respect that it’s a process... We cannot afford any mistakes,” he said.

“All we want is to see the DNA results. Even if they are just bones, at least we can bury them properly and grieve,” she said.