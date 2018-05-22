Trump demands probe of campaign spy claims

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate whether his presidential campaign was “infiltrated” or spied on for political purposes, prompting it to announce that it would look into those issues.

Trump has described the infiltration allegations as being potentially “bigger than Watergate,” but Democrats said he is attempting to undermine the year-old investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with his campaign, headed by US special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes — and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s angry order came amid mounting pressure from the year-old Russia meddling investigation and as US media reported that the FBI sent a UK-based American professor to speak separately with Trump campaign advisers in 2016.

A New York Times report described the professor as “an informant,” saying that the FBI was looking into evidence that former Trump campaign foreign policy advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos had suspicious contacts with Russia.

The Washington Post called him “a longtime US intelligence source” and said he met with a third campaign adviser — White House adviser to the US Department of Agriculture Sam Clovis — as well as Page and Papadopoulos.

Trump and his supporters have cast the man as a mole possibly sent by former US president Barack Obama’s administration to burrow into his campaign.

The justice department tasked its internal watchdog with looking into the issues raised by Trump, but it paired that inquiry with an existing “review” of the application process for US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act national security warrants, which Republicans have alleged was abused in connection with the surveillance of Page.

“The department has asked the inspector general to expand the ongoing review of the FISA application process to include determining whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election,” spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action,” said US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation.

While Trump allies in the US Congress have demanded more information about the informant, law enforcement officials have refused, saying that the source — not yet officially identified — could be in danger if named.

Efforts to identify the FBI informant — and Trump’s claims — have drawn fire from Democratic lawmakers.

“It would be at best irresponsible and at worst potentially illegal for members of Congress to use their positions to learn the identity of an FBI source for the purpose of undermining the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in our election,” said US Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the US Senate.