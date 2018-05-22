Madrid blocks new Catalan Cabinet list, stand-off drags on

Reuters, MADRID

The Spanish government yesterday recognized the powers of newly elected Catalan President Quim Torra, but objected to his choice of councilors — some of whom are being held in custody — and refused to ratify his chosen team, official documents showed.

The outcome means that Madrid will continue to impose direct rule on the northeastern region.

Torra, a separatist who wants to recreate the administration that declared independence from Spain in October last year, put forward four men as councilors who are either being held in custody or are living in self-imposed exile.

Madrid and Barcelona are engaged in a months-long stand-off after regional elections called by the government in December last year returned a majority of seats for pro-independence parties.

Under the terms of emergency legislation brought in to take over the Catalan administration, Madrid must lift direct rule once the Catalan government is fully formed and Cabinet members named.

However, the government said the naming of the four men, who are accused of crimes including rebellion and misuse of public funds, amounted to a deliberate provocation.

It is uncertain now when direct rule by Madrid will be lifted.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy yesterday said he hoped Catalonia would soon form a viable government that would obey the law.