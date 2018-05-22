‘Golden Triangle’ urged to tackle graft to curb meth

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar

“Golden Triangle” countries must address corruption and collaborate more closely to tackle record meth production and the gangs who traffic the drug across Southeast Asia and beyond, the UN said yesterday.

From Bangkok to Brisbane, authorities are raking in huge hauls of methamphetamine stimulant pills — better known as yaba — and the purer, more potent crystallized version known as “ice.”

They hail from the “Golden Triangle,” a wedge that intersects China, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and is the world’s second-largest drug-producing region.

Its drug labs — mainly in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden Shan State — are working overtime, aiding organized crime gangs in their quest for new markets as far away as Australia and Japan.

Worth an estimated US$40 billion a year, huge volumes of meth pass through the Golden Triangle, waved through by corrupt law enforcement and border controls.

“Ensuring governance and the rule of law will be crucial to any long-term reduction in drug production and trafficking,” UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific regional representative Jeremy Douglas said. “To be candid, it also means addressing the corruption, conditions and vulnerabilities that allow organized crime to keep expanding operations.”

He was speaking in Naypyidaw at a rare regional meeting of police and officials who are aiming to forge a new strategy to fight the drug scourge.

In recent months several Burmese soldiers have been arrested with massive caches of yaba, destined for Bangladesh.

Burmese authorities say they are ready to cooperate with their neighbors to stem the flow of drugs and precursor chemicals used by the cook houses in Shan State.

“A top priority for us, is a regional precursor strategy that will slow the supply of chemicals ... into the drug-producing areas of the Golden Triangle,” Burmese Deputy Home Minister Major General Aung Soe said in a statement.

The UNODC also urged governments to address money laundering, share more intelligence on the drug gangs and offer rehabilitation for addicts and petty dealers rather than jail.