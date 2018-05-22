Thai politicians charged before coup anniversary

AFP, BANGKOK

Three politicians from the party ousted by Thai generals were yesterday charged with sedition as dissent grows before the anniversary of the junta’s 2014 coup.

The military filed a case after senior Pheu Thai party figures last week railed against the coup organizers at a news conference, blasting the generals for breaking repeated promises to restore democracy.

The party supports former Thai prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck, whose elected governments were both toppled by coups, but who remain popular among many rural Thais, despite both being in self-exile.

The military has said it would allow elections in February next year, but has refused to lift its ban on politics or on gatherings of more than five people.

However, critics are increasingly testing the limits of the ban, which they say is intended to give the generals time to build a political coalition before the vote without any public debate.

Pheu Thai’s Watana Muangsook, Chaturon Chaisang and Chusak Sirinil were charged with sedition, while five other party leaders were charged with violating the ban on gatherings, Thai Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Rangsibhramanakul told reporters.

“They were summoned to hear charges that were filed by the [junta] on Thursday [last week],” he said, adding that police would not detain the men while the case proceeded.

The Pheu Thai veterans kept up their criticism of the military as they cut through a crowd gathered outside the police office shouting “Fight, fight,” in support.

“This government abuses the laws. They use laws to prevent people from investigating [them],” Pheu Thai Secretary-General Phumtham Wechayachai said.

The regime is taking a harder line as it gears up for protests on the coup’s fourth anniversary today, with activists vowing to march on Government House in the morning.

Police have said they will enforce a “restricted area” around the building.

The pro-democracy movement led by a dedicated cohort of student activists said they have come under increasing surveillance before their planned march.

The group said in a statement that their sound technician was on Sunday night summoned to a military camp and had not been seen or heard from since.

More than 50 people have been visited, called or monitored by security officers since Thursday last week, a group of human rights lawyers said.

A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Titipol Phakdeewanich, a politics professor based in Thailand’s rural northeast, said officers had been visiting local activists in the region, a Pheu Thai stronghold.

“They are also using their network in local areas as well ... having some of their military going into villages and asking people not to go [to the Bangkok demonstration],” Titipol told reporters, adding that he received a telephone call from the military asking if he planned to attend the march.