Catalan president puts jailed, exiled ministers in Cabinet

AFP, BARCELONA, Spain

New Catalan President Quim Torra on Saturday named two former ministers jailed by Madrid for backing independence from Spain, together with two others who fled into exile, to his regional government.

Torra appointed his government by decree, but it could still be blocked by Spain, which has insisted his administration be “legal and viable” after it imposed direct rule on the region in October last year when the then-Catalan government declared independence.

Torra — who was elected by the Catalan parliament on Monday last week and sworn in on Thursday — named 13 “advisors” to his government, including Jordi Turull and Josep Rull, who are currently being held in custody just outside Madrid.

Two others, Toni Comin and Lluis Puig, are in exile in Belgium, where they fled with deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont.

Turull and Rull both accepted their nominations on Twitter, and their lawyers have asked for both to be freed provisionally so they can take up their duties.

A government statement said Madrid would “analyze the viability” of Torra’s team — a sign the capital would delay formalizing their appointment, a task in the gift of the national government.

Spanish Minister of Affairs Alfonso Dastis criticized Thursday’s ceremony, saying it was done “on the sly,” as if Torra “were a second-rate president.”