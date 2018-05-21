Iraqi PM meets al-Sadr, hints at coalition

Reuters, BAGHDAD

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Saturday met with cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, less than 24 hours after the Shiite cleric’s bloc was declared winner of Iraq’s parliamentary election, the clearest sign yet they could work together to form a coalition.

“During our meeting, we agreed to work together and with other parties to expedite the process of forming a new Iraqi government,” al-Abadi said at a joint news conference. “It will be a strong government, capable of providing to its citizens services, security and economic prosperity.”

Al-Sadr, a long-time adversary of the US who opposes Iranian influence in Iraq, cannot become prime minister because he did not run in the election.

However, his bloc’s victory puts him in a position to have a strong say in negotiations. His Sairoon electoral list captured 54 parliamentary seats, 12 more than al-Abadi’s.

“Our door is open to anyone as long as they want to build the nation, and that it be an Iraqi decision,” al-Sadr said.

A bloc led by Hadi al-Amiri, one of the most powerful figures in Iraq, came in second. Al-Amiri, who leads an umbrella of paramilitary groups, has maintained close ties with Iran for decades.

Before the election, Tehran said it would not allow al-Sadr’s bloc to govern Iraq, with which it shares a border. It has influenced the choice for prime minister in the past.

Winning the largest number of seats does not automatically guarantee that al-Sadr will be able to hand-pick a prime minister.

Parties will have to align themselves to try and form a bloc large enough for the parliamentary majority necessary to nominate a candidate. The government should be formed within 90 days of the official results, but negotiations are expected to drag on for months.

The election dealt a blow to al-Abadi, but he could still emerge as a compromise candidate palatable to all sides because he has managed the competing interests of the US and Iran — unwitting allies in the war against Islamic State group — during his term in office.