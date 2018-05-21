Home / World News
Mon, May 21, 2018 - Page 5　

Iraqi PM meets al-Sadr, hints at coalition

Reuters, BAGHDAD

A handout photograph released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s press office yesterday shows al-Abadi, left, meeting with Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in Baghdad on Saturday.

Photo: AFP / Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Saturday met with cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, less than 24 hours after the Shiite cleric’s bloc was declared winner of Iraq’s parliamentary election, the clearest sign yet they could work together to form a coalition.

“During our meeting, we agreed to work together and with other parties to expedite the process of forming a new Iraqi government,” al-Abadi said at a joint news conference. “It will be a strong government, capable of providing to its citizens services, security and economic prosperity.”

Al-Sadr, a long-time adversary of the US who opposes Iranian influence in Iraq, cannot become prime minister because he did not run in the election.

However, his bloc’s victory puts him in a position to have a strong say in negotiations. His Sairoon electoral list captured 54 parliamentary seats, 12 more than al-Abadi’s.

“Our door is open to anyone as long as they want to build the nation, and that it be an Iraqi decision,” al-Sadr said.

A bloc led by Hadi al-Amiri, one of the most powerful figures in Iraq, came in second. Al-Amiri, who leads an umbrella of paramilitary groups, has maintained close ties with Iran for decades.

Before the election, Tehran said it would not allow al-Sadr’s bloc to govern Iraq, with which it shares a border. It has influenced the choice for prime minister in the past.

Winning the largest number of seats does not automatically guarantee that al-Sadr will be able to hand-pick a prime minister.

Parties will have to align themselves to try and form a bloc large enough for the parliamentary majority necessary to nominate a candidate. The government should be formed within 90 days of the official results, but negotiations are expected to drag on for months.

The election dealt a blow to al-Abadi, but he could still emerge as a compromise candidate palatable to all sides because he has managed the competing interests of the US and Iran — unwitting allies in the war against Islamic State group — during his term in office.

This story has been viewed 226 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top