New study of teeth confirms Hitler died in bunker in 1945

AFP, PARIS

Adolf Hitler definitely died in Berlin in 1945 from taking cyanide and a bullet, according to French researchers who were given rare access to fragments of the Nazi leader’s teeth held in Moscow.

“The teeth are authentic, there is no possible doubt. Our study proves that Hitler died in 1945,” professor Philippe Charlier told reporters.

“We can stop all the conspiracy theories about Hitler. He did not flee to Argentina in a submarine, he is not in a hidden base in Antarctica or on the dark side of the moon,” Charlier said.

The study, which Charlier coauthored with four other researchers, was published on Friday in the scientific magazine European Journal of Internal Medicine.

The analysis of Hitler’s bad teeth and numerous dentures found white tartar deposits and no traces of meat fiber — he was vegetarian, Charlier said.

In March and July last year, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian state archives authorized a team of researchers to examine Hitler’s bones for the first time since 1946, he said.

The French team was able to look at a skull fragment presented as being from the Fuhrer, which showed a hole on the left side that was in all probability caused by the passage of a bullet.

The scientists were not authorized to take samples from the fragment.

As it stands, the fragment’s morphology was “totally comparable” to radiographies of Hitler’s skull taken a year before his death, the researchers found.

If the study confirms the generally accepted view that Hitler died on April 30, 1945, in a Berlin bunker with his companion, Eva Braun, it also sheds new light on the exact causes of death, Charlier said.

“We didn’t know if he had used an ampule of cyanide to kill himself or whether it was a bullet in the head. It’s in all probability both,” he said.

The examination of the teeth did not find any traces of powder, which indicates that a firearm was not shot into the mouth, more likely the neck or the forehead.

Equally, bluish deposits seen on his false teeth could indicate a “chemical reaction between the cyanide and the metal of the dentures,” the researcher said.

Charlier, a medical and legal anthropology specialist, was also involved in the analysis of the mummified heart of Richard the Lion Heart.