Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wins Iraqi election

AFP, BAGHDAD

The final results of Iraq’s elections yesterday confirmed a breakthrough for nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who was in the lead, ahead of internationally favored Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

However, the possibilities for alliances to form a coalition government remain wide open.

None of the three leading groups won more than 55 of the 329 seats up for grabs in the Iraqi Council of Representatives in the vote on Saturday last week, which saw record-high abstentions, with just 44.52 percent turnout — the lowest since the first multiparty elections in 2005.

In a system calibrated to divide the legislature after the fall of then-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein following a US-led invasion in 2003, al-Sadr’s Marching Towards Reform alliance is far from assured of governing Iraq for the next four years.

Al-Sadr, who has ruled himself out for prime minister, is looking to be the kingmaker and cobble together a technocrat government from a dozen parties.

However, despite leading the tally, his alliance falls short of a majority and it would take lengthy wrangling to forge a coalition.

Negotiations to form a coalition government began as soon as the vote ended a week ago, with the involvement of the US and Iran — who both oppose the firebrand Shiite leader.

“Last week was the agreement of principles, and now we enter the phase of forming coalitions,” Iraqi political commentator Hicham al-Hachemi told reporters.

The alliance between the populist Shiite preacher and Iraq’s communists won 54 seats.

In second place is the Fatah Alliance, made up of former fighters from mainly Iran-backed paramilitary units that battled the Islamic State, which won 47 seats, ahead of the Victory Alliance, headed by al-Abadi, which had 42.

The vote was a slap in the face to the widely reviled elite that has dominated Iraq since the 2003 invasion.

Al-Sadr rose to prominence in the wake of the invasion, when his militia fought a bloody insurgency against US troops.

After years on the sidelines, he has reinvented himself as a champion of the poor and linked up with secularists to battle corruption. He is one of the few Iraqi politicians opposed to both the presence of US troops and the heavy influence that neighboring Iran exercises over Iraq.

The results showed “reform has won and corruption is weakened,” al-Sadr said on Twitter, but he faces a tricky regional context as he begins coalition negotiations.

The protracted horse-trading comes at a time of high tensions after Washington’s withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and fears of a tug-of-war over Iraq.

Even before Sadr’s victory was confirmed, Iran had already been convening meetings to try to block him from forming a government.

Iran dispatched to Baghdad Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, who has met with several members of Iraq’s old guard, including al-Abadi and his predecessor, Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki.

Soleimani has reportedly ruled out any alliance with al-Sadr, who surprised many last year by visiting Iran’s regional foe Saudi Arabia as Riyadh seeks increased involvement in Iraq.

Soleimani’s shuttle diplomacy is aimed at gathering enough parties opposed to al-Sadr to deny his alliance a governable majority and a route to the powerful position of prime minister — although Sadr himself is not in the running for the top job.