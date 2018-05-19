Agencies

KENYA

Lecturers end strike on pay

Public university lecturers have ended a strike over low pay after reaching an agreement with authorities, a union official said on Thursday, allowing classes to resume after being suspended since early March. Strikes by public workers have become more frequent over the past few years, often over low pay and other grievances. Constantine Wasonga, secretary-general of the lecturers’ union, told reporters that they had reached an agreement with the Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum, which negotiates lecturers’ welfare with the government. “As the strike is now over, all students are invited to resume their studies immediately,” Wasonga said. He did not provide details of the agreement, but said negotiations with the government would continue. Aside from the pay issue, the lecturers had also demanded access to services available to other public servants, such as car loans and higher-quality medical insurance.

UKRAINE

Poroshenko enacts sanctions

President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to enact a recently adopted decision to expand sanctions on Russian companies and entities, information published on the presidential Web site yesterday showed. The National Security and Defense Council early this month approved the sanctions that mirror those of the US, which has blacklisted tycoons and allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has also extended existing sanctions it introduced against hundreds of Russian companies and entities in response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Kremlin support for a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. The decree did not say which individuals or companies were on the latest list. The council has said the new sanctions would be in force for at least three years and included penalties on Russian lawmakers and top officials.

UNITED STATES

Young squirrels untangled

Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them. A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week. The sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday, adding that they are about eight weeks old. Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents’ predicament, describing it as “kind of like a tug-of-war, going in completely opposite directions.” Stastny said she gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them, adding that some of them sustained injuries to their tails, but that she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.