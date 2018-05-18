Agencies

UNITED STATES

Tillerson warns of crisis

Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson on Wednesday took a veiled shot at President Donald Trump, warning that a growing national crisis of ethics and integrity has put the nation’s democracy at risk. In remarks to graduates of the Virginia Military Institute, Tillerson said assaults on facts would lead to a loss of freedom if not countered. Only societies able to pursue the truth and challenge alternate realities can be truly free, he said. “When we as people, a free people, go wobbly on the truth, even on what may seem to be the most trivial of matters, we go wobbly on America,” he said. “If we do not as Americans confront the crisis of ethics and integrity in our society among our leaders in both public and private sector, and regrettably at times in the non-profit sector, then American democracy as we know it is entering its twilight years.” He did not mention Trump by name, but alluded to some administration policies.

FRANCE

Harassment bill approved

Men who wolf-whistle or sexually harass women on the street face fines of up to 750 euros (US$885) after the National Assembly in an overnight session approved tougher legislation to combat sexual violence. However, a proposal to change age of consent laws to protect minors in rape cases was diluted after the Council of State said it could be ruled unconstitutional. It now states that sex between a person of 15 or under and an adult can be considered rape if the victim “lacked the necessary discernment to consent.” The law will also give underage victims of rape an extra decade to file a complaint.

JAPAN

Monk sues temple

A monk is suing his temple, claiming he was forced to work non-stop catering to visiting tourists, at one point for two consecutive months, and that the heavy workload made him depressed, lawyer Noritake Shirakura said yesterday. The monk, in his 40s, is seeking ￥8.6 million (US$78,000) from his temple on Mount Koya, one of the most sacred Buddhist sites in the nation. The monk started working at the temple in 2008 and became depressed in December 2015, Shirakura said. “You provide labor, but you are told it’s part of religious training. And if it’s training, you must endure even it causes you significant hardship,” he said, adding that some days his client worked 17 hours straight.

NEW ZEALAND

PM’s partner fights shark

“First bloke” Clarke Gayford yesterday said he fought off an angry shark with a pole while diving off Auckland, while a dolphin just watched from a distance. The partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted a picture of himself keeping the shark at bay while a dolphin swims in the background. Gayford said he was helping a camera operator shoot footage for an educational show when the incident occurred. He said he was keeping watch so the cameraman could concentrate on filming bottle-nosed dolphins and false killer whales off Great Barrier Island. “So it turns out that not only do dolphins not help, they actually quite like watching,” he tweeted. “A childhood myth is ruined.”

AUSTRALIA

Water guns for diners

Annoyed at seagulls that pester its patrons, a restaurant in Perth has armed customers with water pistols. The owner of 3Sheets restaurant on Wednesday said the seagull problem was unusually bad. “Now they are getting cheekier and cheekier,” he said. Customers say the strategy works.