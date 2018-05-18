Britain mulling extending EU tariffs

Reuters, LONDON

Britain is still negotiating with the EU over a workable backstop arrangement if any Brexit deal is delayed, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said yesterday.

Britain is suggesting it would be willing to extend the use of EU tariffs for a time-limited period beyond December 2020 as a backstop if there are delays in ratification of a Brexit deal, to avoid a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“The negotiations are continuing on what a workable backstop looks like — those negotiations haven’t concluded,” the spokeswoman said. “The backstop is a fallback and we do not want or expect it to happen.”

A source familiar with the discussions said that the government was trying to find a way to make the backstop arrangement more acceptable to Britain, rather than seeking an extension of a transition period.

May has been struggling to unite her Cabinet over the terms of Britain’s divorce with the EU, with a row over future customs arrangement dividing her government and all but stalling Brexit negotiations.

She has to balance the demands of Brexit supporters against those ministers who want to keep the closest possible ties to the EU, and any hint that Britain could stay within the customs union has become a major flashpoint.

In Bulgaria for an EU summit, May yesterday denied she would ask Brussels to stay in the customs union beyond the end of the post-Brexit transition period in 2020.

Even if the backstop arrangement was triggered, Britain would be able to implement new trade deals because the country would be outside the EU’s economic architecture, the source said.

May has long vowed to leave the EU’s customs union, saying that was the only way to offer Britain the chance to negotiate its own trade deals — a demand of the Brexit campaign.

However, critics have said that by leaving the customs union, May has increased the chance of a return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and Ireland, which could reignite sectarian violence.