Agencies

UNITED STATES

Manafort request rejected

A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday refused to dismiss criminal charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, after Manafort claimed that Mueller had exceeded his prosecutorial powers. In a sharp rebuke of those claims, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had followed all the Department of Justice’s rules when he hired Mueller, and Mueller’s case against Manafort is not overly broad or improper.

GUATEMALA

New details in graft probe

Investigators on Tuesday night revealed new details of a probe against President Jimmy Morales relating to purported illicit campaign financing, saying the material is sufficient to again seek to have his immunity from prosecution lifted. Chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana said businesspeople allegedly created a means to deliver anonymous funds to the National Convergence Front when Morales was its secretary-general and legal representative during his presidential run. Aldana alleged that the money, about US$2 million, was channeled through a company called Nova Servicios without being reported to electoral authorities as required by law. The announcement, made public the day before Aldana’s term in office ended, puts her Morales-picked successor, Maria Consuelo Porras, in the position of choosing whether to pursue the case.

UNITED STATES

Nurses want name change

A handful of nurses sick of scandal over Facebook user privacy want a new prescription for a hospital named after the social network’s cofounder, Mark Zuckerberg. The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center said it added his name as a way of saying thanks after Zuckerberg and his physician wife, Priscilla Chan, made a US$75 million donation three years ago. A “very small group” of people demonstrated over the weekend, calling for the Zuckerberg name to be removed, a hospital spokesman said. The protesters said the name could make patients question how well the hospital would protect their privacy.

UNITED STATES

Service refused after insults

A California coffee shop worker refused to serve a customer who insulted a Muslim woman wearing a niqab in a confrontation recorded on video. The footage shows a man asking “Is this Halloween?” while standing in front of the woman. When the woman confronts him, he says he does not like her religion. A supervisor who identifies herself as Tawny Alfaro refuses to sell him coffee while saying he was being disruptive and racist. The Riverside Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf said it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination.

UNITED STATES

Loaded safe found in yard

A couple in New York City found buried treasure in their backyard, the result of having some trees replaced. A safe containing about US$52,000 worth of property — including diamonds, gold, jade and wet cash — was found in the Staten Island yard of Matthew and Maria Colonna Emanuel. The safe also had a piece of paper with an address on it. Matthew Emanuel knocked on a neighbor’s door and asked if they had ever been burglarized. They had, in 2011. The Emanuels returned the safe’s contents to them. Maria Colonna Emanuel said there was never a question about returning the cache: “It wasn’t ours.”

