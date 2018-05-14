Agencies

PAKISTAN

Storms kill 15, injure more

Violent rainstorms in the northwest have caused at least 15 deaths and injured dozens, officials said yesterday. Latif Khan, a senior disaster management official, said most of the deaths from the severe weather overnight were caused by the collapse of mud and stone walls and houses. He says the heavy rains also caused flash flooding in some places. Another official, Inayatur Rehman, said the roof of a seminary collapsed in the Bajur tribal region, killing six children and injuring nine. Motorists were killed and wounded in the cities of Nowshera and Peshawar by falling billboards and downed electrical cables. 0Khan said the toll could rise as rescue and relief operations continue.

SOUTH KOREA

North’s plan welcomed

The Presidential Office yesterday said it welcomed North Korea’s schedule to dismantle its nuclear test site next week. “This shows they are willing to keep their promise made at the inter-Korean summit through action beyond words,” Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a media briefing. Pyongyan has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for some time between Wednesday and Thursday next week to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, state media reported on Saturday.

CHINA

Iranian minister visits

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif arrived in Beijing yesterday as part of a whirlwind diplomatic tour in the wake of Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord. Zarif is leading a large delegation to “exchange views with relevant parties on the developments of the Iranian nuclear issue,” local officials said. The delegation is scheduled to head to Moscow and Brussels afterwards and will hold meetings with all of the remaining parties to the 2015 agreement, an Iranian official said. “China is highly concerned with the direction of the Iranian nuclear issue and is willing to maintain communication with all relevant parties, including Iran,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said ahead of Zarif’s arrival.

PHILIPPINES

Mayor survives attack

A mayor accused of involvement in narcotics trafficking yesterday survived an ambush, police said, four months after President Rodrigo Duterte publicly threatened to kill him. Retired police chief superintendent Vicente Loot, a mayor in Cebu Province, had been repeatedly named by Duterte as one of the so-called “narco-generals” protecting the illegal drug trade. Loot was on a boat arriving with his family at a port in the town of Daanbantayan yesterday when unidentified gunmen opened fire and wounded four people, police said. The mayor was unhurt. “We are looking at all possible motives and angles, including his being tagged in the narco-list, politics, or his previous work in the police force,” acting town police chief Senior Inspector Irish Dilem said.

AUSTRALIA

Father blames grandfather

The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder and suicide case yesterday said their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting. Aaron Cockman’s children, his estranged wife, Katrina Miles, and her parents, Peter and Cynda Miles, were found dead on Friday by police at the Miles’ farm in Osmington. “Peter didn’t snap… I think he’s thought this through. I think he’s been thinking this through for a long time,” Cockman said.